Vireo Health Expands Partnership with Leaf Trade

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO,OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-led, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced the expansion of the Company's partnership with Leaf Trade to provide a wholesale order and fulfillment management platform in four states where Vireo operates. Leaf Trade is an omni-channel sales platform that allows Vireo's wholesale business to come online quickly and easily in new markets as the Company expands its operations nationally.

Vireo uses Leaf Trade to manage wholesale ordering and fulfillment in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and New York, and other states in which the Company is licensed to sell medical cannabis products to third-party dispensaries. The Leaf Trade platform provides a convenient way for dispensaries to review and purchase items from Vireo's ever-growing line of products and brands.

Leaf Trade is a technology platform for cultivators and dispensaries who want to optimize their wholesale ordering and fulfillment process. It provides a single, standardized system to ensure operational consistency. This helps cultivators deliver for their customers, eliminate costly fulfillment errors, and stay compliant with State-based regulations.

"As we continue to expand our wholesale operations, Leaf Trade's innovative platform will enhance our sales capabilities and enable us to better serve the hundreds of dispensary customers we work with nationwide," said CEO and Founder Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Leaf Trade has been an important partner for almost two years and we are excited to expand our partnership into new markets."

Vireo uses Leaf Trade to present their products in a one-to-one online storefront which allows dispensary operators to purchase from their mobile, tablet, or desktop computer. Lab testing results are available on each product listing, making it easy for dispensaries to understand exactly what they're ordering and help protect patient safety.

By using Leaf Trade, Vireo no longer needs to accept orders from multiple entry points such as emails, calls, texts, website inquiries, etc. The omni-channel platform helps save time and effort for Vireo's sales team and fulfillment departments. Leaf Trade also provides advanced sales data reporting, which enables a single, reliable source of sales figures to help develop accurate forecasts.

"We are thrilled to work with a leading multi-state operator like Vireo Health. The expansion of our partnership from one state to four, and growing, is clear evidence that the Leaf Trade platform can help fuel growth for cannabis wholesalers. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Vireo and helping them expand nationwide," says Leaf Trade President and Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Piermont.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of over 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

About Leaf Trade

Leaf Trade is the leading B2B wholesale ordering platform operating in 16 (and counting) highly-regulated cannabis markets. Leaf Trade helps licensed sellers of wholesale cannabis create an online storefront where verified dispensaries have access to all of the brands they are allowed to purchase in their respective markets. Dispensaries enjoy easily placing orders right from their mobile phones, and the sellers have all the built-in supply chain management tools that help their sales, fulfillment, and accounting teams work together to successfully process and deliver orders smoothly, all while dramatically reducing the amount of time it takes to do so. Leaf Trade specializes in custom product features and partner integrations such as seed-to-sale and accounting tools to streamline operations. To learn more about Leaf Trade, visit leaf.trade or follow us on LinkedIn, @leaftrade on Instagram, @leaf_trade on Twitter.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

Leaf Trade Media Contact

Maddie Hayden

3 Points Communication

maddie@3ptscomm.com

(c) 612-709-3212

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vireohealth.com

