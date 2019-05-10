Vireo Health to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its participation at the 3rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference in New York City on May 14, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D., will present and meet with investors at the conference. Dr. Kingsley's presentation will begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET (10:20 a.m. CT).

The Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference provides attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the rapidly developing cannabis industry from some of the industry's leading experts. The full-day event will feature industry leaders sharing their perspectives on the exciting opportunities and challenges experienced within the industry. Investors interested in meeting with Vireo management at this event should contact their Canaccord representative.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 300 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in ten states including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vireohealth.com

