Vireo Health to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 26, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), the science-focused multi-state cannabis company with active operations in exclusively medical-only markets and licenses in nine states and the commonwealth of Puerto Rico, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 before the market opens.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). Interested parties may register to attend the conference call via the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7027889. Upon registration, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID for Vireo's conference ID number 7027889. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of Vireo's website at https://investors.vireohealth.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A webcast replay will be made available for one year on Vireo's website.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on building long-term, sustainable value by bringing the best of medicine, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. With operations strategically located in early-stage, limited-license medical markets, Vireo manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in environmentally-friendly greenhouses and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ retail dispensaries and hundreds of third-party locations. Its current core medical markets of New York, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Mexico, and Maryland all have the potential to enact adult-use legalization in the next 24 months, and two additional markets in Puerto Rico and Massachusetts also have potential for commercialization. Combined with its teams' focus on driving scientific innovation within the industry and securing meaningful intellectual property, Vireo believes it is well positioned to become a global market leader in the cannabis industry. Today, eight of its 10 markets are operational with 13 of its 32 total retail dispensary licenses open for business. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

