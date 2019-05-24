Virgin Hotel San Francisco Hosts Star-Studded Bash To Commemorate The Grand Opening

Hosted by Sir Richard Branson, who arrived clad in a retro red Beatles military jacket accompanied by revelers in an authentic Burning Man Art Car, the soiree was attended by singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson Ross, actor and musician Evan Ross, singer, actor and producer Lance Bass, singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, and actor Jonathan Goldsmith and actor/stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle. Tapping the brand's musical roots, the event featured DJ sets from HAIM, SimiHaze, Alexandra Richards and DJ Sober.

"San Francisco holds a special place in my heart, and I am so thrilled to be here celebrating the opening of the beautiful Virgin Hotels San Francisco," stated Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group. "Virgin has made a lot of great friends and loyal customers here on the West Coast and I'm excited to showcase a new way to experience the Virgin brand. Raul Leal and his amazing team at Virgin Hotels have created something truly special in this dynamic and vibrant city. And they sure know how to throw one hell of a party!"

"There's nothing quite like celebrating a milestone like this in a city like San Francisco," said Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "Opening a new property not only expands Virgin Hotel's portfolio, but also lets the West Coast experience our Virgin Hotels lifestyle qualities – fun and surprising, yet always inclusive."

The over-the-top event transformed the property from the ground floor all the way up to the hotel's expansive rooftop. Attendees were greeted with psychedelic projections luring them into the hotel, where entertainers outfitted in Burning Man-esque costumes guided them into a sensory stimulating evening. Spaces all throughout the property were decked out to inspire a euphoric experience.

ABOUT VIRGIN HOTELS SAN FRANCISCO

Virgin Hotels San Francisco mixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Located South of Market Street, just steps from Yerba Buena Gardens, Virgin Hotels San Francisco features 192 Chambers and two Penthouse Suites; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship space, Commons Club; Funny Library coffee shop; numerous meeting spaces; and a rooftop bar, Everdene.

