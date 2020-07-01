Virgin Hotels Nashville Opens Today On Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, opens the doors to Virgin Hotels Nashville on July 1, 2020. Conveniently situated at the helm of Nashville's historic Music Row neighborhood at 1 Music Square W, Virgin Hotels Nashville delivers a one-of-a-kind hotel experience with 262 Chambers, including Grand Chamber Suites, plus multiple dining and drinking outlets including The Pool Club, a rooftop restaurant and bar, Commons Club, the brand's flagship restaurant, bar and lounge and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

"We're thrilled to officially open our doors in the Music City," said Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "We've taken measures above and beyond our standards to ensure our guests will feel comfortable, safe and well taken care of while still maintaining the quintessential 'Virgin' experience travelers know and love. From the inception, our one-of-a-kind Chambers were designed with a contactless experience and privacy in mind. With our unique dining destinations, we've created charming spaces that locals will frequent, and visitors will return to time and time again."

"Nashville has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm thrilled that Virgin Hotels has joined the iconic Music Row neighborhood. Given Virgin's history in the music industry, Nashville was a natural fit for the expansion of Virgin Hotels. More importantly, we were drawn to the spirit of the Music City. We are so excited and honored to open our doors here. Thank you for welcoming us with open arms," said Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

Ranging from 291 to 592-square feet, all Chambers (rooms) are designed to consist of two distinct spaces separated by a barn-style sliding door, complete with a peephole, ideal for working, recharging, wellness and an overall better contactless experience. The first space, "The Dressing Room", combines the hallway and a dressing area which includes a full vanity, makeup desk with well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a bench complete with Red Flower toiletries, and a closet for two. Slide open the privacy door and guests will enter "The Lounge" with the brand's patented ergonomically designed lounge bed, a red SMEG® mini-fridge, High Definition TV, yoga mat, pedestal table and a cozy built-in window seating offers views of the Nashville skyline and Music Row. Ample outlets for smartphones, computers or other electronic devices are found in various areas of the rooms. All Chambers feature custom lighting on sensors that automatically illuminate when guests move. Additional amenities for pets are available in the Chambers. Virgin Hotels has always been committed to the health and safety of guests and the brand is taking additional measures to ensure guests feel safe throughout their time on property. With the opening of the hotel, the brand is ushering in a new standard of hospitality with the upgraded mobile app Lucy that allows guests to have a truly "touch free" experience via mobile keys, controlling lighting, thermostats and TVs, ordering room service and checking out all from their own mobile device.

Virgin Hotels Nashville offers dining and drinking options for both locals and hotel guests to enjoy. Executive Chef Patrick McEntyre oversees the culinary experiences at The Pool Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop. Located on the 14th floor of the hotel, The Pool Club boasts an indoor and outdoor bar and restaurant where guests can enjoy chef-driven food and inventive cocktails day or night. The seasonal menu features a variety of light bites, hearty entrees, fresh salads and sides. Whether it's lunch by the pool, dinner with a friend or snacks after work, The Pool Club offers a dining experience for every occasion. The beverage program highlights playful and refreshing drinks like champagne-based cocktails, boozy snow cones and a selection of local craft beer, spirits and wine. Local DJs spin soulful, laidback tunes regularly, rounding out the relaxed club experience. On the first floor of the hotel, the Funny Library Coffee Shop offers Laughing Man® coffee, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman, and a menu of grab and go items for breakfast and lunch. Commons Club, Virgin Hotels' flagship restaurant, bar and lounge, is set to debut this fall on the first floor of the hotel. Anchoring the main entrance of the hotel, Commons Club is designed to feel like a "members only" experience that's open to all. A specially curated entertainment and music program will add to the overall experience which evokes the feeling of a modern social club without dues, where both travelers and locals can enjoy.

Leading interior design firm, MARKZEFF, designed the property to be modern yet comfortable with playful elements incorporated throughout. Drawing inspiration from the Nashville region, design details are represented through the use of intricate brick, roughhewn timber, sumptuous furnishings and refined industrial elements. Nashville's rich history largely influenced the spaces, while artwork and custom furniture play a key role to create a delightful and memorable experience. Guests can find subtle nods to Nashville throughout the design like in the meeting spaces where the carpets are a modern interpretation of vintage quilts one might find in the area. More noticeably, music is celebrated from the moment patrons enter the hotel. A showstopping Music City Ensemble installation, designed by John Peralta, features a 12-piece ensemble of country music instruments – provided by some of the top manufacturers including A&F Drum Co, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Eastwood Guitars – floating weightlessly from the ceiling of the hotel lobby to welcome guests.

Developed by The Buccini/Pollin Group and operated by Virgin Hotels, the new-build property joins the city's iconic Music Row neighborhood, which is home to some of the most famous recording studios in music history, shops, restaurants and other attractions. The exterior, designed by BLUR Workshop and Nashville-based Hastings Architecture, taps into the history of the city while continuing to progress the city's wave of modern architecture.

The hotel also features a state-of-the-art fitness center, which is open 24 hours a day, and over 9,000-square feet of flexible meeting and event space. To maximize their time on property, guests can sign up for the brand-wide guest preferences and loyalty program, The Know , to unlock member rate discounts, room upgrades, exclusive dining and event offers and a complimentary cocktail hour dubbed "The Spirit Hour."

Reservations are currently being accepted and can be made directly on the hotel's website, virginhotels.com/nashville or by calling (800) 806-8080.

The property joins Virgin Hotel's rapidly growing roster, which already includes Virgin Hotels Chicago and Virgin Hotels Dallas ; and employs Virgin Hotel's celebrated "No Nickel and Diming" policy, which includes street-priced minibars, free WiFi, and zero resort/urban or amenity fees. The brand has broken ground on four locations: New York, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Edinburgh, UK, while forthcoming hotel have been announced in Miami. To learn more about Virgin Hotels, visit www.virginhotels.com . For future developments, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com/ .

