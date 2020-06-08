Virgin MiamiCentral Continues To Expand Its Vision By Welcoming America's Favorite Coffee House To The Neighborhood

Opening Monday, June 8, the new 24-hour Starbucks located on Virgin MiamiCentral's ground-floor retail promenade on the corner of 5th Street and 1st Avenue, is a partnership with JFC Miami, a black-owned, female-led dynamic food and beverage operator comprised of Managing Partner, Ramona D. Hall, and celebrated NBA champion and Partner, Udonis Haslem. The Starbucks store, known for offering handcrafted coffee beverages, premium teas, and delectable treats, will enhance the downtown Miami landscape as the latest addition to the burgeoning urban hub.

The licensed Starbucks store will create approximately 25 to 30 new jobs and will open with modified operations in response to COVID-19. "With unemployment at an all-time high, we [JFC Miami] feel beyond fortunate to continue to create new jobs," said Hall, "since the opening of our first location, we have stressed the importance of job creation in the communities that our businesses are located in."

To celebrate the opening on Monday, June 8, Starbucks at Virgin MiamiCentral Station will offer a free Grande beverage of the customer's choice to its first 100 guests, as well as a free reusable Starbucks cup, when the store officially opens its doors. Additionally, all first responders in uniform or with proof of relevant employment ID can receive a complimentary tall drip coffee at the location during operating hours through June 30.

In terms of design, the 2,635 square foot store will offer both indoor and outdoor covered seating with elevated decor that incorporates many elements of the upscale Starbucks Reserve finishes. A specially commissioned 12-foot mural of an abstract mermaid will welcome guests while the dark espresso walls, tufted leather seating, and warm wood finishes make the location standout among Starbucks stores in South Florida.

Slated to open mid-July, the Virgin MiamiCentral Chick-fil-A location, will be one of the development's largest restaurants, and Miami-Dade's sixth Chick-fil-A, comprising nearly 3,000-square feet, designed to fill the daytime population's cravings of more than 250,000 people living and working in Downtown Miami.

"With its multitude of modalities, Virgin MiamiCentral station is a global transportation hub and a catalyst for transformative development for Downtown Miami. Our retail complex is set to be a lifestyle destination with a curated set of dining and entertainment options for all. It is into this mix that welcomes a global brand name and the experienced JFC Miami team. In addition to creating local jobs, Starbucks will meet the much-needed demand of downtown residents and office workers. We at Brightline are thrilled to have Starbucks at MiamiCentral." Said Najam Syed, Head of Asset Management for Brightline and Parkline Miami Residences.

In the wake of COVID-19, the newest Starbucks will follow the safety and health guidelines provided by Starbucks' Corporate, the CDC, WHO, and the local government authorities. These include but are not limited to, the following:

Guests will be able to order in-store with an established customer queue and floor markings every 6 feet so they can wait in line at a safe distance

All guests must wear facial masks unless seated at a table

Tables will allow for parties up to four people (maximum of 50% capacity indoors)

All employees must wear facial coverings during shifts

Temperatures of employees will be taken before each shift

ABOUT VIRGIN MIAMICENTRAL STATION

MiamiCentral is the new hub for all things transportation, leisure and business. The transformational, transit-oriented development spans six Downtown Miami city blocks and features Brightline's Miami Station, in addition to connectivity to Metromover, Metrorail and future Tri-Rail service. At MiamiCentral, retail and dining venues, including a food hall experience, make-up an expansive promenade surrounding two residential towers with over 800 apartments collectively known as Park-Line MiamiCentral. The monumental development, by Florida East Coast Industries, has completed its office component delivering both 3 MiamiCentral and 2 MiamiCentral, reimagining Miami's Central Business District. Underway and opening in phases, MiamiCentral offers a first-of-its-kind lifestyle destination for transit, dining, entertainment, living and business.

About JFC Miami

JFC Management Holdings, LLC ("JFC Miami") is a dynamic food and beverage operator headquartered in South Florida. At JFC Miami, we operate Starbucks and Einstein Bros. Bagels license stores in South Florida. We strive to maintain strong and solid relationships with the communities where we do business. We are professional, aggressive and results driven - providing the right mix of skills, brands, people and service. JFC Miami is comprised of Managing Partner, Ramona D. Hall and celebrated American basketball player and partner, Udonis Haslem. The goal of JFC Miami and its partners is to provide employment opportunities for those job seekers who are often overlooked in order to help them support their families and began to chip away at the American dream. For more information, please visit www.jfcmiami.com.

SOURCE Virgin MiamiCentral