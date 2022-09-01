Virgin Pulse Unveils Enhanced Technology to Expedite Health Communications in the Moments That Matter

Intelligent Outreach Solution, VP Activate, Drives Consumer Actions and Organizational Results for Health Plans, Health Systems, and Employers

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is facing heightened healthcare challenges from pandemic-driven deferred care and cost increases to the mental health crisis. To address these concerns and more, Virgin Pulse is launching VP Activate, an enhanced intelligent outreach solution that enables health plans, health systems, and employers to connect with their populations more nimbly and proactively. By introducing a single solution to identify and activate even the hardest-to-reach people, Virgin Pulse helps organizations increase the speed and accuracy of support they deliver, reducing costs and driving measurable health outcomes.

"This has been another challenging year for our clients with the continuous wave of public health priorities. The one constant is their need for clear, relevant, and timely communication with their populations," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company. "We accelerated development and integration of key capabilities into our enhanced VP Activate solution to provide clients with a way to more effectively reach their patients and members via the right channel with the right message."

VP Activate is a data-driven, multi-channel communications solution that identifies and reaches those with a care risk or gap, understanding the best way to connect with key populations to drive action. It determines individual needs and barriers to closing gaps in care and other wellbeing activities, and uses a surround-sound approach to drive successful outcomes via digital and offline channels.

With certification from the Validation Institute for driving health savings and better health outcomes, VP Activate is driven by the industry's most powerful activation engine, which includes lifestyle and social determinants of health data from 275 million people. This data, combined with predictive models, drives a 55% higher activation rate than outreach based on client-owned data alone. By increasing the data processing speed and frequency of refreshes, the AI-powered solution will inform the right message and channel mix for target populations in near real-time. This upgrade allows organizations to deliver in-the-moment support while optimizing constrained budgets.

VP Activate is designed to help organizations scale personalized outreach across many health and wellbeing initiatives, such as:

Medicare, Medicaid & Commercial Health Plans – Health screenings, chronic condition management, health risk surveys, quality (HEDIS care gaps and STARS), member retention and experience, post discharge or re-admissions, healthy pregnancy

Building on the consumer activation solutions acquired from Welltok, additional VP Activate enhancements include campaign tracking and daily performance reporting to ensure campaigns are running off the most recent insights. Tighter integration of the eight channel types (e.g., text, IVR, live assistance) leveraged in VP Activate improves campaign coordination for multiple lines of businesses or locations. For example, following an annual notice of change email notification with a care management phone call improves member experience and closes care gaps in tandem. Campaigns can be designed and deployed in a matter of days.

Learn how the nation's largest health plans and health systems have helped shape VP Activate and see it in action by registering for an audience-specific 30-minute session on September 8:

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

