Virgin Voyages Celebrates Delivery Of Scarlet Lady, With Love

On the heels of this celebratory occasion, Virgin Voyages welcomes Scarlet Lady with an industry-leading approach that takes immediate action to address climate change. Not only has the brand designed its fleet of ships to the latest energy-efficiency standards with state-of-the art equipment, Virgin Voyages is offsetting its direct climate change emissions through the purchase of carbon offsets. This commitment makes the brand the first cruise line to become carbon-neutral for its direct emissions footprint from its first day of commercial operation. The projects that will be supported by Scarlet Lady will meet high-quality, internationally-recognized verification standards, including The Gold Standard and the Verified Carbon Standard.

"It's wonderful to welcome Scarlet Lady today," says Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson. "I'm so proud that as we start this exciting journey, we also bring to life Virgin Voyages' commitment to preserving the ocean and the first of many steps towards a net zero carbon future."

The brand has recognized that climate change is an urgent, global issue for every industry and business. Like others, Virgin Voyages' long-term ambition is a net-zero carbon future. This will require significant advancements in technology and infrastructure, and access to solutions that remain in development. And, Virgin Voyages is committed to working with the industry to support the necessary research and development to advance carbon-free fuels and to scale commercially viable solutions.

"The ocean is our home, and we are on a mission to protect it. The single-biggest threat facing our ocean is climate change, and we want to be part of the solution," said Tom McAlpin, CEO and President of Virgin Voyages. "We are committed to pioneering new technologies onboard and working with our industry peers to advance research and development for zero-carbon fuels."

Virgin Voyages is one of first cruise lines to use Climeon, a technology that utilizes heat generated from the ship's engines to generate electricity, thereby decreasing the demand for fuel. While the industry continues to improve on the journey for readily available and commercially viable solutions, purchasing high-quality carbon offsets allows us to take immediate action, while also supporting a long-term strategy that secures a net-zero future for the cruise industry.

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world's most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK, and Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri. With its inaugural season in 2020, Virgin Voyages' first ship Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht's sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary design, Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of 'Vitamin Sea' will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a modern twist on luxury, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its Sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare. Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.

