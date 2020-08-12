Virginia Beach Modernizes 311 Operations Partnering with Incapsulate

Launched during COVID-19 with remote deployment, on time and on budget. The City will be implementing this project in multiple phases, prioritizing COVID-19 response. The first phase includes Emergency Communication and Citizen services and 311 office, Office of City Manager, and Communications. Incapsulate's 311 Capsule solution includes an enterprise CRM that provides public-facing self service solutions for web and mobile apps along with internal Capsule consoles specifically built to support the 311 Call Center staff.

"Our goal is to ensure citizens can easily connect to City services and information across multiple platforms," said Peter Wallace, the City's chief information officer. "Technology has quickly evolved into a critical tool during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to improving key systems, such as 311, for the benefit of our residents."

The City of Virginia Beach, is the most populous city in Virginia and the 39th largest city in the United States, with approximately 450,000 residents. Virginia Beach is a vibrant East Coast city that nurtures a healthy mix of industry, attractions, and people. Going forward, the Incapsulate 311 solution will provide Virginia Beach with enhanced visibility into operations, improved service, and increased efficiencies via end-to-end digital service management. Designed to be configurable by business users, the Incapsulate 311 eliminates the need for custom development – accelerating time to implementation and lowering overall operating and maintenance.

About Incapsulate

Since 2008, Incapsulate has helped organizations realize true digital transformation and achieve lasting results. With expertise including cloud-based technologies, agile methodologies, digital analytics, and mobile solutions, we serve clients ranging from the Fortune 500 to state & local governments across the United States. We specialize in industry-focused solutions in areas such as Citizen Services Delivery and Financial Services. At present, more than 8 million individuals across North America can access our Citizen Engagement product suite (known as the 311 Capsule).

Headquartered in Washington DC, Incapsulate has additional offices in Boston, Toronto, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

