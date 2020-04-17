Virginia Business Launches Recruiting and Management Program For COVID-19 Contact Tracing

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AM LLC (AM), a Virginia-based research and analytics company, will begin staffing and managing Contact Tracing programs in support of state and local efforts to combat the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic. AM launched a comprehensive, 50-state effort to identify and vet qualified health surveillance officers who can be tasked or deployed to support government contact tracing efforts.



Recruited personnel (Contact Tracers, Case Investigators, and Care Coordinators) will be drawn from backgrounds of public trust including health and social services, and trained to assist government partners in critical areas. Personnel will be required to follow all scripts, policies and procedures, and comply with government confidentiality standards and health practices, including security and privacy rules set forth by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).



The scale and complexity of the COVID-19 outbreak has underscored the need for prompt and effective implementation of evidence-based containment measures. Contact tracing is one of the interventions that has been used to effectively control recent pandemics, e.g. Ebola and SARS.



CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield recently told NPR the plan to reopen the U.S. will rely on "very aggressive" contact tracing. But the work is highly labor-intensive, and public health departments across the U.S. are severely understaffed for the task. According to April 2020 John Hopkins "COVID-19 Case Findings," the U.S. public health workforce is underfunded by a factor of billions to complete contact tracing work. AM's identification and application of trusted health surveillance officers will be critical to assist state and local governments with this herculean task.



Work will largely be conducted remotely by telephone to avoid exposure. Interested applicants with relevant background and experience are encouraged to apply for the following positions: Contact Tracer, Case Investigator, and Care Coordinator.



About the company: AM is an established professional services company that performs IT-enabled quantitative and qualitative research & analysis projects for the federal government. AM - an Inc. 5000 small business - was recognized by Indeed as Washington, DC's Top Workplace, and named to Washington Technology's Fast50 in 2018. AM is ISO-9000:2015 QMS certified, and holds GSA contract vehicles on Schedule 70 and PSS.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE AM LLC

Related Links

https://appliedmemeticsllc.com

