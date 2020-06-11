Virginia Green Lawn Care Expansion in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green is excited to announce our move to a new, larger Fredericksburg branch facility located at 46 Commerce Parkway.

The new building provides three times the space of the previous location (48 Commerce Parkway). This expansion will allow for additional production trucks and inventory, as well as support the hiring of five additional Service Technicians in the near future. Virginia Green plans to expand their service offering for the area to include Tree and Shrub care, as well as Perimeter Pest control.

"We are proud to be able to continue to invest in our market, better serve our existing customers with expanded services and create new customers," said Rob Ferlazzo, Fredericksburg Branch Manager.

Virginia Green has added more than 1200 new residential customers this year in the Fredericksburg area, and services a large portfolio of commercial customers as well.

About Virginia Green Lawn Care

Virginia Green Lawn Care is a locally owned and operated company providing comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services in the Richmond, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia areas. Virginia Green opened for business in the Fredericksburg area in 2017 and has grown rapidly to employ over 200 associates, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives, focused on delivering 100% client satisfaction. Virginia Green was ranked as #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll the last three years.

SOURCE Virginia Green Lawn Care

Related Links

https://www.virginiagreenlawncare.com/

