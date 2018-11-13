Virginia Included in Frommer's List of 'Best Places to Go in 2019'

JAMESTOWN, Va., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Frommer's announced that Virginia is included in its list of Best Places to Go in 2019. The iconic travel brand's annual honor roll identifies "destinations reaching major milestones, opening important new attractions, overcoming past obstacles, or emerging as overlooked spots due for discovery." In 2019 Virginia is hosting its 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, a year-long, state-wide campaign that includes 365 days of programming to commemorate the 400th anniversary of key events that occurred in 1619 Virginia.

"In 2019 Virginia is commemorating the 400th anniversary of momentous and formative events that occurred in 1619," said Pauline Frommer, Frommer's Editorial Director. "The state will be commemorating these events —and much of what followed— with really exciting and 'woke' exhibits, events, festivals and more. It's an opportunity for Americans to reflect upon what it means to be a U.S. citizen, and do so in a highly authentic and engaging fashion."

"The Commonwealth of Virginia is thrilled to be included in Frommer's list of Best Places to Go in 2019. The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution has worked with Virginia's most notable institutions, destinations, national partners, and leading corporations to plan a full year of programming in 2019 that amplifies all that Virginia has to offer," said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director, 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. "Inclusion in Frommer's list of Best Places to Go in 2019 underscores Virginia's leadership as a top destination for history and heritage tourism. I encourage and welcome visitors from around the globe to come to Virginia in 2019 and engage in this significant commemoration."

Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution recognizes the 400th anniversary of pivotal 1619 Virginia events that forever changed the trajectory of Virginia and America's history. These 1619 events include the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers to the Virginia colony, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America and the launch of free enterprise in the Commonwealth.

During the 2019 commemorative year, American Evolution will host a series of more than 20 exhibitions, featured events, educational initiatives, and legacy projects that build awareness of Virginia's role in the creation of the United States. American Evolution is committed to sharing an inclusive and authentic historical narrative that sheds light on the untold, or under-told, stories of events and people who significantly shaped 400 years of Virginia's and America's evolution. Programming inspires local, national and international engagement in the campaign themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity, and reinforces Virginia's leadership in education, tourism, and economic development.

For more information about American Evolution's upcoming events, programs and educational initiatives, visit AmericanEvolution2019.com. You can also connect with us through social media (@Commemorate2019), the recently-launched Virginia History Trails mobile app, and American Evolution Stories, the Commemoration's online storytelling platform.

About the 2019 Commemoration

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™, highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution™ commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Resources is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.

