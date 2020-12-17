Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association (VIADA) Endorses Tom Kline and Better Vantage Point, LLC

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Vantage Point today announced it has been endorsed by the Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association (VIADA). This milestone is a major step toward Better Vantage Point's corporate goal of providing compliance and risk mitigation services to safeguard all of Virginia's automotive dealers.

"This endorsement is significant," says Tom Kline, Lead Consultant and Founder at Better Vantage Point. Kline, a third generation car dealership expert, and former owner with thirty (30) years of experience, remarked "I am honored to be involved with such a terrific organization. The VIADA gives tangible value to support Virginia's auto dealers. I'm pleased to be able to help."

This news comes on the heels of many recent initiatives of Kline, including these offerings for dealerships and their owners:

Establish Compliance Management Systems for Car Dealers

Compliance Training on Industry Best Practices

Monitor Online Reputation and Create Online Responses to Digital Customer Complaints

Examine and Audit Advertising Materials and Websites to Ensure Compliance

Analyze Operations Toward Continuous Improvement Activities to Reduce Personal Liability

Install Policies and Procedures to Stop Problems Before They Happen

Quickly Concluding Customer Issues, Including Lawsuits and Regulatory Issues for Auto Dealers

Audit and Inspect Deal Jackets to Find and Stop Any Irregular Business Practices

Install Specialized Risk Mitigation Policies and Procedures

Create, Write, or Update Employee Handbooks and Guidebooks

Alvin Melendez, Executive Director at VIADA remarked, "We are delighted to have Tom Kline onboard and look forward to his helping our dealers."

To learn more about Better Vantage Point, go to www.BetterVantagePoint.com.

To learn more about the Virginia Independent Automotive Dealers Association, go to www.viada.org.

About Better Vantage Point: A unique, boutique company providing dealership dispute, compliance, and risk mitigation solutions to automobile and recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships throughout the United States. Tom Kline, Lead Consultant and Founder, provides his 30 years experience to dealers about the art of knowing how many ways things can go sideways in a dealership and what a dealer operator/owner can do to prevent it. Tom can be reached at 757-434-7656 and by email at [email protected].

