Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame Selects Attorney Jeffrey Breit, Founding Partner of Breit Cantor Grana Buckner

RICHMOND, Va., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jeffrey Breit has been named to the Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame by Virginia Lawyers Weekly!

Based on an analysis of criteria including career experience, bar contributions, and efforts to improve the state, Virginia Lawyers Weekly annually honors deserving attorneys over the age of 60 with the Hall of Fame distinction.

Jeffrey Breit's work has recovered millions of dollars for clients in Virginia and beyond. In his most significant out-of-state case, Jeffrey was on a team of attorneys who represented people in the Gulf who suffered after the BP oil spill in 2010.

Jeffrey is admitted to practice in Virginia, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. His professional association memberships include the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, the American Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, and more.

His contributions to the legal field extend past the walls of the Breit Cantor Grana Buckner offices. Jeffrey is active in local politics, contributing to Governor Ralph Northam's lieutenant gubernatorial campaign and serving as an advisor. He spearheaded the successful legislative initiative to raise the cap on medical malpractice damages that had been in place for 17 years before. Jeffrey also serves as an adjunct professor at the College of William & Mary's law school and has taught courses at Harvard University and Columbia University.

This year's Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame honorees will be awarded at downtown Richmond's John Marshall Hotel on May 21st.

Breit Cantor Grana Buckner represents the wrongfully injured across the United States, as well as sexual assault victims and clients in need of civil rights, legal malpractice, and business litigation.

Contact Breit Cantor Grana Buckner by submitting your information online or by calling 804-409-0227.

SOURCE Breit Cantor Grana Buckner

Related Links

https://www.virginiatrialfirm.com

