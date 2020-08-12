Virginia Mortgage Relief Offers Homeowners Who Are Behind on Payments a Way Out

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When hard times come someone's way, it can be difficult to keep up on bills, especially mortgage payments. Financial hardship can cause stress, anxiety, and strain on relationships. Virginia Mortgage Relief has a Mortgage Relief Program for Virginia Residents that offer help in times of uncertainty.

"We are facing the most uncertain times in almost all of our lives. It's adding stress on family's that shouldn't be there. If someone is trying to sell their house, but they've perhaps missed some payments due to COVID-19, before the home sells, those payments must be caught up. That's a situation where we can jump in to help," Laura Patterson, founder of Virginia Mortgage Relief, said.

Virginia Mortgage Relief has been providing homeowners with financial relief for over 25 years. The process is simple. Virginia Mortgage Relief offers homeowners financial relief in four easy steps.

The first step is to provide the company with some information about your home. This information will give them an accurate picture of the home's condition, location, and updates. These three factors play a huge role in determining the solution.

The second step is scheduling a quick appointment. After the company reviews the information you sent in, they will contact you to set up an appointment. The appointment is short and simple.

After the appointment, Virginia Mortgage Relief will offer the solution that best fits the home-owner's need. This is a no-obligation offer.

If the homeowner decides the offer is acceptable, there is one final step. A representative from Virginia Mortgage Relief will meet them at a local and reputable title company to close on the home.

Virginia Mortgage relief is able to take over mortgage payments, catch up past due balances, catch up back taxes and, overall, relieve the homeowner from the stresses of home ownership.

