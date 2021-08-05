Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Second Quarter Financial Results And Availability Of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $147 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is a 93% decrease compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The entirety of the decrease is attributable to $5.9 million in merger expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding merger costs, the Company would have posted net income of $0.89 per diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure). 1 Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.03% for the second quarter of 2021 would have amounted to 1.02%, excluding merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure),1 compared to 1.07% in the second quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to post positive income during the second quarter, despite incurring the anticipated and predicted merger expenses," said Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "On April 1, 2021, we completed our legal merger with Fauquier Bankshares. The Fauquier Bank and Virginia National Bank merged into one full-service community bank operating under the Virginia National Bank brand. We also successfully integrated our core banking systems the weekend of July 24th, which completes one of the more difficult transition processes, but allows the pathway to create a premier Virginia financial institution with greater scale and efficiencies as well as generating a better return to our shareholders."

Furthermore, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized management to establish a dividend reinvestment plan for registered shareholders, which will be administered by the Company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (AST). Under the plan, registered shareholders will have the ability to reinvest their VABK cash dividends into VABK common stock, which will be purchased by AST on behalf of the shareholder on the open market. More information will be provided at a later date for registered shareholders who wish to enroll in the plan. Fees and commissions will apply.

Second Quarter 2021 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights

The Company incurred $5.9 million in merger expenses during the second quarter of 2021 related to the combination with Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (" Fauquier "), which closed on April 1, 2021 . Of this total, $2.2 million was incurred for system deconversion, termination and conversion fees, $1.5 million was accrued for the change-of-control payment for Marc Bogan resulting from his resignation, $1.1 million related to buyer investment banker fees, $510 thousand was associated with valuation and integration professional fees, $269 thousand related to other personnel expenses, $235 thousand was incurred for regulatory and shareholder expenses, and $150 thousand was recognized for legal expenses. This pre-tax expense of $5.9 million represents $1.11 per diluted share.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.03% compared to 1.07% realized in the same period in the prior year. ROAA excluding the impact of merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure) would have been 1.02% for the second quarter of 2021. 1

Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.37% compared to 10.64% realized in same period in the prior year. ROAE excluding the impact of merger expenses (a non-GAAP financial measure) would have been 11.89% for the second quarter of 2021. 1

Second Quarter 2021 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights (continued)

Gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 totaled $1.2 billion , an increase of $534 million , or 84%, compared to June 30, 2020 . The increase is due to the acquisition of The Fauquier Bank ("TFB"), which added $602.6 million of loan balances, net of the fair value mark, on the consolidated balance sheet beginning April 1, 2021 , but was offset by the decline in outstanding balances of Paycheck Protection Program loans of $67.0 million from the same period in the prior year, due to loan forgiveness.

was recognized during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of recognized in the second quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the improvement in economic qualitative factors in the current quarter. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) was 99.1% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 59.5% for the second quarter of 2020, due to the merger expenses incurred. 1

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 71.6% at June 30, 2021 , compared to 88.5% at June 30, 2020 .

Cash dividends of $1.6 million were declared during the second quarter of 2021.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and one banking office in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services and of TFB Trust and Estate Management. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors and brokerage and other investment services through TFB Investment Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020 *



June 30, 2020





(Unaudited)











(Unaudited)

ASSETS























Cash and due from banks

$ 29,605



$ 8,116



$ 10,116

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



177,753





-





-

Federal funds sold



106,621





26,579





24,771

Securities:























Available for sale, at fair value



266,973





174,086





102,772

Restricted securities, at cost



4,272





3,010





1,736

Total securities



271,245





177,096





104,508

Loans



1,166,161





609,406





632,394

Allowance for loan losses



(5,522)





(5,455)





(4,917)

Loans, net



1,160,639





603,951





627,477

Premises and equipment, net



25,386





5,238





5,669

Bank owned life insurance



30,775





16,849





16,628

Goodwill



8,898





372





372

Core deposit intangible



8,272





-





-

Other intangible assets, net



307





341





374

Other real estate owned, net



611





-





-

Right of use asset, net



8,371





3,527





3,217

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



18,639





6,341





6,452

Total assets

$ 1,847,122



$ 848,410



$ 799,584

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Liabilities:























Demand deposits:























Noninterest-bearing

$ 449,483



$ 209,772



$ 197,227

Interest-bearing



431,556





148,910





136,274

Money market and savings deposit accounts



577,414





272,980





284,101

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits



170,995





99,102





96,599

Total deposits



1,629,448





730,764





714,201

Advances from the FHLB



42,989





30,000





-

Junior subordinated debt



3,345





-





-

Lease liability



7,833





3,589





3,254

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



4,905





1,459





3,037

Total liabilities



1,688,520





765,812





720,492

Commitments and contingent liabilities























Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock, $2.50 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding



-





-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,305,819 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 (includes 35,495 nonvested), and 2,714,273 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 (includes 25,268 nonvested) and June 30, 2020 (includes 26,268 nonvested)



13,176





6,722





6,720

Capital surplus



104,360





32,457





32,307

Retained earnings



41,201





41,959





39,102

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(135)





1,460





963

Total shareholders' equity



158,602





82,598





79,092

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,847,122



$ 848,410



$ 799,584





* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Interest and dividend income:

































Loans, including fees

$ 13,009





$ 6,156



$ 18,947



$ 12,027

Federal funds sold



60







10





72





95

Investment securities:

































Taxable



757







229





1,264





738

Tax exempt



273







92





449





167

Dividends



32







24





66





48

Total interest and dividend income



14,131







6,511





20,798





13,075





































Interest expense:

































Demand and savings deposits



548







390





925





1,085

Certificates and other time deposits



324







366





604





860

Junior subordinated debt and other borrowings



108







-





144





-

Total interest expense



980







756





1,673





1,945

Net interest income



13,151







5,755





19,125





11,130

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(141)







378





210





1,143

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



13,292







5,377





18,915





9,987





































Noninterest income:

































Wealth management fees



980







228





1,309





538

Advisory and brokerage income



359







163





550





341

Royalty income



12







24





17





71

Deposit account fees



426







143





586





322

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



599







134





753





291

Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



199







109





306





216

Fees on mortgage sales



-







30





-





77

Gains on sales of securities



-







590





-





643

Loan swap fee income



20







124





35





633

Other



325







81





403





163

Total noninterest income



2,920







1,626





3,959





3,295





































Noninterest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits



4,741







2,258





7,143





4,682

Net occupancy



1,109







452





1,604





904

Equipment



340







136





456





267

Data processing



994







338





1,283





666

Merger expenses



5,874







-





6,152





-

Other



2,935







1,220





4,136





2,428

Total noninterest expense



15,993







4,404





20,774





8,947





































Income before income taxes



219







2,599





2,100





4,335

Provision for income taxes



72







511





448





843

Net income

$ 147





$ 2,088



$ 1,652



$ 3,492

Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.03





$ 0.77



$ 0.41



$ 1.29

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.03





$ 0.77



$ 0.41



$ 1.29

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,305,277







2,710,019





4,019,700





2,701,411

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,320,290







2,710,644





4,031,301





2,702,311



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





At or For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020

Common Share Data:







































Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.03



$ 0.55



$ 0.96



$ 0.69



$ 0.77

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.03



$ 0.55



$ 0.96



$ 0.69



$ 0.77

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,305,277





2,719,840





2,714,273





2,714,273





2,710,019

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,320,290





2,727,448





2,414,905





2,714,897





2,710,644

Actual shares outstanding



5,305,819





2,728,327





2,714,273





2,714,273





2,714,273

Tangible book value per share at period end

$ 26.60



$ 29.07



$ 30.17



$ 29.37



$ 28.86











































Key Ratios:







































Return on average assets 1



0.03 %



0.68 %



1.23 %



0.89 %



1.07 % Return on average equity 1



0.37 %



7.40 %



12.75 %



9.18 %



10.64 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.05 %



2.83 %



3.32 %



3.05 %



3.12 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



99.1 %



67.7 %



57.0 %



65.7 %



59.5 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



71.6 %



77.2 %



83.4 %



91.7 %



88.5 %









































Net Interest Income:







































Net interest income

$ 13,151



$ 5,974



$ 6,702



$ 6,047



$ 5,755

Net interest income (FTE) 2,3

$ 13,224



$ 6,021



$ 6,741



$ 6,089



$ 5,780











































Capital Ratios:







































Tier 1 leverage ratio



7.66 %



9.01 %



9.54 %



9.41 %



9.84 % Total risk-based capital ratio



13.47 %



15.49 %



15.35 %



15.41 %



15.56 %









































Assets and Asset Quality:







































Average Earning Assets

$ 1,740,338



$ 862,373



$ 807,414



$ 793,712



$ 744,760

Average Gross Loans

$ 1,214,123



$ 618,902



$ 618,296



$ 630,704



$ 618,096

Paycheck Protection Program Loans, end of period

$ 73,784



$ 70,171



$ 55,120



$ 86,883



$ 86,859

Loan Deferrals, Pandemic Related

$ 2,004



$ 1,539



$ 3,346



$ 9,439



$ 39,800

Allowance for loan losses:







































Beginning of period

$ 5,615



$ 5,455



$ 5,334



$ 4,917



$ 4,704

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



(141)





351





255





224





378

Charge-offs



(156)





(241)





(162)





(62)





(193)

Recoveries



204





50





28





255





28

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



48





(191)





(134)





193





(165)

End of period

$ 5,522



$ 5,615



$ 5,455



$ 5,334



$ 4,917











































Non-accrual loans 4

$ 17



$ 5



$ 8



$ 9



$ 11

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5



2,770





399





137





61





1,076

OREO



611





-





-





-





-

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$ 3,398



$ 404



$ 145



$ 70



$ 1,087











































NPA as a % of total assets



0.18 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.14 % NPA as a % of total loans plus OREO



0.29 %



0.07 %



0.02 %



0.01 %



0.17 % ALLL to total loans



0.47 %



0.90 %



0.90 %



0.84 %



0.78 % ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.51 %



1.02 %



0.98 %



0.97 %



0.90 % Non-accruing loans to total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



-0.02 %



0.12 %



0.09 %



-0.12 %



0.11 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures on the following page. 4 Non accrual loans do not include loans acquired and reported at fair value. 5 Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020

Performance measures







































Return on average assets ("ROAA")



0.03 %



0.68 %



1.23 %



0.89 %



1.07 % Impact of merger expenses, net of tax



0.99 %



0.08 %



0.17 %



0.16 %



—

ROAA, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)



1.02 %



0.75 %



1.40 %



1.05 %



1.07 %









































Return on average equity ("ROAE")



0.37 %



7.40 %



12.75 %



9.18 %



10.64 % Impact of merger expenses, net of tax



11.51 %



0.83 %



1.79 %



1.65 %



—

ROAE, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)



11.89 %



8.22 %



14.54 %



10.83 %



10.64 %









































Net income

$ 147



$ 1,505



$ 2,616



$ 1,870



$ 2,088

Impact of merger expenses, net of tax



4,553





169





368





336





—

Net income, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 4,700



$ 1,674



$ 2,984



$ 2,206



$ 2,088











































Net income per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.53



$ 0.77



$ 0.41



$ 0.77

Impact of merger expenses, net of tax



0.86





0.06





0.15





0.12





-

Net income per share, excluding merger expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 0.89



$ 0.59



$ 0.92



$ 0.53



$ 0.77











































Fully tax-equivalent measures







































Net interest income

$ 13,151



$ 5,974



$ 6,702



$ 6,047



$ 5,755

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



73





47





39





42





25

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 13,224



$ 6,021



$ 6,741



$ 6,089



$ 5,780











































Efficiency ratio 2



99.5 %



68.2 %



57.3 %



66.0 %



59.7 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.5 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.2 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



99.1 %



67.7 %



57.0 %



65.7 %



59.5 %









































Net interest margin



3.03 %



2.81 %



3.30 %



3.03 %



3.11 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.01 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.05 %



2.83 %



3.32 %



3.05 %



3.12 %









































Other financial measures







































ALLL to total loans



0.47 %



0.90 %



0.90 %



0.84 %



0.78 % Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark



0.41 %



—





—





—





—

ALLL to total loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)



0.88 %



0.90 %



0.90 %



0.84 %



0.78 %









































ALLL to total loans



0.47 %



0.90 %



0.90 %



0.84 %



0.78 % Impact of PPP loans



0.04 %



0.12 %



0.08 %



0.13 %



0.12 % ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



0.51 %



1.02 %



0.98 %



0.97 %



0.90 %









































Book value per share

$ 29.89



$ 29.33



$ 29.14



$ 29.64



$ 29.14

Impact of intangible assets



(3.29)





(0.26)





(0.27)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.28)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 26.60



$ 29.07



$ 28.86



$ 29.37



$ 28.86







1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE or non-GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

