Virginia Passes Resolution That Aims to Improve Outcomes for Stroke Patients

The Virginia Legislature today passed a resolution, SJ 281: Commending the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery, recognizing emerging trends in stroke care and the need for patients experiencing a severe stroke to receive the specialized care that can save their lives and reduce disability. This resolution points to emerging research that shows that severe stroke patients' outcomes can be significantly improved when they receive neuroendovascular stroke surgery – a procedure that removes clots in the brain and restores blood flow.

Every 50 minutes, someone in Virginia has a stroke. And every 2.5 hours, someone dies of a stroke, making it the fourth leading cause of the death in the state. This resolution is the first step in improving stroke systems of care in Virginia — from updating the protocols first responders use for the triage and transport of stroke patients to enforcing the training needed to perform life-saving neuroendovascular stroke surgery.

"The resolution will hopefully raise awareness on groundbreaking advances in stroke treatment resulting in more Virginians getting the proper treatment leading to better health outcomes. I am pleased to recognize the efforts of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's Get Ahead of Stroke campaign and would like to thank all the parties involved in bringing attention to this important issue," said the resolution's lead sponsor, Senator Emmett W. Hanger, Jr. (R-District24).

"Severe stroke patients who receive neuroendovascular stroke surgery can live up to five years longer than patients who do not receive the specialized care they need. I'm pleased that Virginia is joining states across the country in passing measures to give stroke patients a chance at the best possible outcome," said Dr. Adam S. Arthur, president of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery.

This new resolution signals a growing momentum across the country for adopting changes in stroke care protocols to ensure severe stroke patients have the best chance to survive and fully recover following a stroke. This resolution follows the passage of Senate Bill No. 867 on March 5, 2018 that directed the Department of Health to take on certain stroke care quality improvement initiatives in the Commonwealth. Both Ohio and Tennessee have passed bills improving the way first responders triage and transport severe stroke patients across the two states. In 2017, a stroke resolution was unanimously passed by the Colorado Legislature, and Arizona updated its state protocols. In addition to Virginia, the Get Ahead of Stroke campaign is currently focused on efforts to improve stroke care through policy changes in Florida, Massachusetts and New York.



Get Ahead of Stroke is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Founded in 2016 by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), today the campaign is supported by a coalition of organizations with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide.

