Virginia Plastic Surgeons Dr. Alspaugh, Denk and Jacobs of Associates in Plastic Surgery Interviewed on the Hampton Roads Show

VIRGINA BEACH, Va., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those considering plastic surgery, winter may be one of the more ideal times of year to have procedures performed. Whether one is considering breast, body or facial enhancement or rejuvenation, the colder months may be the perfect opportunity to rest and recover while allowing results of procedures to be fully evident in time for warmer weather.

The Hampton Roads Show

The Hampton Roads Show, one of Virginia's top local lifestyle TV shoes, recently interviewed Dr. John Alspaugh, Dr. Jonathan Jacobs and Dr. Michael Denk of Associates in Plastic Surgery in Virginia Beach regarding the rising popularity of various new cosmetic surgeries and products.

As Dr. Alspaugh explains, 'Mommy Makeovers', a series of procedures designed to reverse changes in the appearance of the female breast and abdomen due to pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding, may include a tummy tuck, breast surgery, liposuction or variations of these procedures.

While all procedures could be done separately, Dr. Alspaugh notes that combining surgeries cuts down on cost, time in the operating room and, most importantly, recovery time.

Other types of procedures that are achieving greater results in patient satisfaction include breast enhancements and lifts.

"We live at a time when this type of technology is at its highest," says Dr. Michael Denk, speaking of the ways cosmetic surgery can enhance a person's physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Dr. Denk continues to say that "one of the most important things for women to [do prior to surgery] is to get educated on what their options are," especially considering the extensive variety in implant style, size and material available today. "Implant technology and innovation is at its highest… women have choices."

Many patients have a desire to not only restore a more youthful appearance, but also to increase functionality, especially with surgeries regarding the face. "Facelifts are very personal operations, not standard cookies cutter operations, designed specifically for whatever the patient's needs are," Dr. Jonathan Jacobs discusses. "These types of surgeries tend to be a very personal and exciting time in a patient's life." Dr. Jacobs goes on to explain that the doctors really enjoy getting to participate in that life-changing experience with patients.

Dr. Jacobs, Alspaugh and Denk are all board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in the Hampton Roads area for the last 15 years. For more information about Associates in Plastic Surgery, please visit their website at associatesplasticsurgery.com.

