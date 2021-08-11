Virginia State Parks Selects US eDirect to Deliver Reservation and Financial Management Solution

US eDirect recently signed a five-year contract to provide a turnkey centralized reservation system, retail point of sale system, fulfillment center, and call center solution with a primary focus of revenue reconciliation, business intelligence and customer engagement.

"We are again honored and humbled to be selected by another state park agency that sets the standard for excellence in outdoors recreation," said Tony Alex, CEO and President, US eDirect. "We look forward to delivering not only our intuitive and flexible software solutions to Virginia State Parks, but our commitment to exemplary customer service and relentless innovation."

Virginia State Parks will deploy Recreation Dynamics to support its network of parks, facilities, sites and retail outlets.

A one-stop shop that can manage virtually every aspect of outdoor recreation management, Recreation Dynamics boasts lighting speed for visitor check in, flexible retail configuration for highly tailored operations and an e-commerce interface that allows agencies to generate revenue far from their geographic storefronts.

"We've innovated our solution over two decades to meet an incredibly wide range of customer needs, from the standpoint of both the camper engaging with our public-facing reservation websites to the backend of our software that can support nearly any challenge an outdoors agency faces in today's highly competitive recreation environment," Alex said.

Founded in 1999 and based in Long Island, New York, US eDirect has evolved into a global leader in outdoors recreation technology provider with customers on two continents and include some of the most highly visited parks in the world.

The state parks system in California, Florida, Ohio and Minnesota all trust Recreation Dynamics to power their operations.

"Superb software is only as strong as the people behind it," Alex said. "We're confident our growth is a reflection of our ability to recruit and retain the best team in the industry who focus relentlessly on delighting our customers."

