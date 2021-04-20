Virginia to Become Permanent Home To 'Stan' T-Rex Dinosaur

Specimen BHI 3033, later renamed "Stan" after its discoverer, proved to be a phenomenal T. rex skeleton. More than 30,000 hours of excavation revealed a remarkable 68-percent-complete fossil. The excavation itself required the skills and resources of the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, Inc. under the lead of paleontologist and Black Hills Institute President, Peter Larson in July 1992.

This Wednesday, April 21, almost 30 years after Stan's excavation, Great Minds will install their very own T. rex weighing approximately 1100 lbs. and standing 14 feet tall and 40 feet long. The installation will be led by none other than Pete Larson and will be broadcast in real time via a livestream and Facebook Live. Please visit https://gm.greatminds.org/rvastantrex for more information.

"At Great Minds, we are dedicated to making the world a more knowledge-rich place for all children – it is our goal to inspire them to achieve the greatness we know they are each capable of," said Lynne Munson, CEO of Great Minds. "What is better than a life-size dinosaur to inspire us as educators and to challenge children to think about all the possibilities the world has to offer? We are thrilled to welcome Stan to Great Minds' new home in Virginia."

Twelve-year-old George Munson will assist in the assembly and completion of Stan by attaching his skull. George first met Pete when he was nine years old and his family took a trip to the Black Hills of South Dakota to visit the Black Hills Institute where several dinosaurs, including Stan, had been discovered.

Great Minds is in the final stages of renovating its new headquarters and, along with Stan, will display a permanent collection of carefully curated art, mid-century modern furniture and other pieces as part of their 'House of Learning.' The company also plans to offer tours to school groups beginning in the fall of 2021.

Quick Facts / Media Details:

The install is being live-streamed at https://gm.greatminds.org/rvastantrex

Stan the T. rex install at Great Minds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Great Minds is located at 840 Hermitage Road in Richmond (The Sauer Center)

(The Sauer Center) Lynne Munson and Pete Larson are available for interviews

Stan weighs 2700 lbs. crated / 1100 lbs. uncrated and is 40 ft long and 14 ft tall

This is one of 10 Stan replicas in the United States and the only one in Virginia

The Great Minds building will be open to school tours in the coming months

ABOUT GREAT MINDS

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and a subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. In addition to Wit & Wisdom, the company offers Eureka Math®, PhD Science®, and Geodes® books for emerging readers, developed in collaboration with Wilson Language Training. Great Minds in Sync™ adapts the materials for remote or hybrid learning. Learn more at greatminds.org.

