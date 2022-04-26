Virginia Tourism Launches New National Campaign, 'Virginia is for…'

Campaign aims to connect travelers with iconic Virginia is for Lovers brand, reach new markets

RICHMOND, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) and its agency of record, The Martin Agency, announced the launch of its new 2022 Flagship Campaign, "Virginia is for…," an integrated paid advertising campaign spanning broadcast, out-of-home, digital, social media and search.

"Virginia is for Lovers is an iconic and beloved tourism slogan, recognized around the world as one of the most time-honored marketing campaigns of all time," said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. "The 'Virginia is for…' campaign aims to connect that powerful brand equity with the abundance of travel experiences in Virginia, and invites new and repeat travelers alike to come discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers."

"The campaign defines the brand and challenges perceptions of Virginia as a vacation destination by featuring a myriad of experiences from outdoor beauty to family fun to the local food and culture that surrounds it," said Lindsey Norment, Brand Director for VTC. "Along with our core markets, we will be reaching new audiences in Chicago, Boston, Nashville, and other key target markets, allowing us to expand our footprint and reach new travelers. The goal of the campaign is to showcase that Virginia isn't for just one type of person – it's for all kinds of people. It's really an invitation for all travelers to come love it for yourself."

"Travelers are primed to rediscover what they love through travel once again after more than a year of being cooped up," said Martin's VP Group Planning Director Taylor Wiegert. "Naturally, that's made them more discerning, selective and protective when it comes to their upcoming travel plans. This campaign shows them that Virginia is a destination that's as all in on what they love as they are."

The "Virginia is for…" campaign features three core pillars of top experiences that travelers are seeking on a vacation: Outdoor Beauty, Unexpected Family Experiences, and Local Culture and Food Scene. The campaign aims to grow awareness of Virginia as a premier travel destination in new markets, while driving top-of-mind consideration in new and existing markets, and will run through mid-November 2022.

The Virginia is for… Foodies spot focuses on the abundance of Virginia's food and drink scene. Whether you're an oyster slurper, a wine sipper, or a nightlife seeker, there's a vibe for every type of foodie in Virginia.

The Virginia is for…Families spot highlights all of the family-fun adventures across the Commonwealth, for any type of family. Small families, big families, and pet-loving families, offering vacations options for kids, parents, and pups alike.

Finally, the Virginia is for… Outdoor Lovers spot showcases Virginia's incredible natural beauty and diverse outdoor recreation offerings. Whether you're a fall mountain hiker, a spring dock sitter (because you're not a mountain hiker!), or a summer beach lounger, Virginia's got something for every type of outdoor lover.

In addition to the videos, VTC's owned channels have been updated and redesigned to carry the campaign throughout, driving home its messaging and completing the consumer journey. This is reflected on VTC's home page , Things to do , Family Fun , Outdoors and Food & Drink pages.

To learn more about the campaign, please visit: https://www.vatc.org/marketing/advertising/brandinitiatives/campaign-virginia-is-for/

