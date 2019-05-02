Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Announces Virginia Leadership Council

JAMESTOWN, Va., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution announced the Virginia Leadership Council (VLC). The VLC is made up of individuals contributing $50,000 or more and/or the CEOs of corporations or foundations contributing $100,000 or more to support the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution.

Designed to inspire engagement in the themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity, American Evolution explores significant 1619 Virginia events that appreciably shaped 400 years of history in Virginia and America. These 1619 Virginia events include the first representative legislative assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America, and the development of the Virginia colony's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit.

"We want to thank the members of the Virginia Leadership Council for their generous support of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution," said Paul Koonce, President, 2019 Commemoration, Inc. "These fellow Virginians are partnering with the commemoration to execute a series of events and programs that are building awareness of Virginia's role in the creation of the United States and reinforcing Virginia's leadership in education, tourism and economic development."

2019 Commemoration Co-Chair M. Kirkland Cox also expressed gratitude to the Virginia Leadership Council. "The 2019 Commemoration is a private public partnership and has leveraged public resources to secure private support from these generous donors," said Cox.

Virginia Leadership Council includes:

Nancy H. Agee * ( Roanoke, VA )

* ( ) Frank Batten, Jr. ( Norfolk, VA )

( ) Harry F. Byrd III ( Berryville, VA )

( ) J. Morgan Davis ( Suffolk, VA )

( ) Thomas F. Farrell II * ( Richmond, VA )

* ( ) W. Heywood Fralin, Jr. ( Roanoke, VA )

( ) Sue and John Gerdelman ( Williamsburg, VA )

( ) Jonathan P. Harmon ( Richmond, VA )

( ) J. Stephen Jones ( Falls Church, VA )

( ) Jane and Jim Kaplan ( Williamsburg, VA )

( ) Howard P. Kern ( Norfolk, VA )

( ) Paul D. Koonce ( Richmond, VA )

( ) Dennis Matheis ( Norfolk, VA )

( ) G. Gilmer Minor III ( Richmond, VA )

) Kevin Murphy ( Newport News, VA )

( ) Richard S. Reynolds III ( Richmond, VA )

( ) James E. Ryan ( Charlottesville, VA )

( ) Timothy D. Sands ( Blacksburg, VA )

( ) Kenneth M. Sullivan ( Smithfield, VA )

( ) Howard A. Willard III ( Richmond, VA )

( ) John O. Wynne, Jr. ( Virginia Beach, VA )

*Nancy H. Agee and Thomas F. Farrell II each made individual and corporate/foundation contributions.

About the 2019 Commemoration

Authorized by the Virginia General Assembly in 2013, the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects will position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution™ commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity.

