Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Secures More Than $4.3M In Private Support

JAMESTOWN, Va., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution announced it has secured more than $4.3 million in private contributions, which will support the campaign's year-long schedule of more than 20 signature events, programs, and educational initiatives. Designed to inspire local, national and international engagement in the themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity, American Evolution explores significant 1619 Virginia events that appreciably shaped 400 years of history in Virginia and America. These 1619 Virginia events include the first representative legislative assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America, and the development of the Virginia colony's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit.

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution is a private public partnership. To match the support by the General Assembly, the commemoration has leveraged public resources to secure private support for the programs and events that are building awareness of Virginia's role in the creation of the United States and reinforcing Virginia's leadership in education, tourism and economic development. On average, from 2016-2018, the commemoration events are estimated to have generated an economic impact of $12.3 million (direct, indirect and induced) that supported 126 jobs in Virginia per year.

"Our generous sponsors expand the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution's ability to engage with Virginians and Americans as we foster conversations about often difficult history and share an authentic and inclusive narrative of Virginia's indelible influence on today's America," said Paul Koonce, President, 2019 Commemoration, Inc. "We look forward to working closely with all of our corporate, foundation and individual contributors as we execute educational projects, signature events, special exhibitions and initiatives of local, national and international significance that reinforce the Commonwealth's leadership in education, tourism, and economic development."

