Viriom Announces New CEO Appointment

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Iain Dukes, M.A., D.Phil., as its new CEO. Dr. Dukes brings to Viriom over 20 years of extensive experience in drug discovery, pharmaceutical research and business development, as well as in leadership and consulting for numerous biotech and venture capital organizations.

Dr. Dukes is a Venture Partner at OrbiMed and serves as Chairman of the Board of Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as CEO of Theseus Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Iain was Senior Vice President, Business Development & Licensing at Merck & Co. Prior to Merck, Dr. Dukes held positions as Vice President of External R & D at Amgen, President and CEO of Essentialis Therapeutics and as Vice President, Scientific and Technology Licensing at GSK. Iain Dukes received his B.A. in Jurisprudence as well as his D.Phil. degree from the University of Oxford.

"Dr. Dukes' leadership expertise in development stage biotechs and in-depth expertise in pharmaceutical industry, as well as his knowledge of the most efficient partnering strategies will be a great contribution to Viriom's efforts in establishing a truly global commercial and development platform," said Nikolay Savchuk, PhD, Chairman of the Viriom Board.

"I am excited to join Nikolay and the Viriom team and look forward to assisting the company to fulfill its strategic objectives," commented Iain Dukes.

About Viriom

Viriom (San Diego, CA) focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom is developing and commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to radically expand global access to the best antiviral treatments. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis. Learn more at www.viriom.com .

Media Contacts:

Ronald Demuth, CFO, Viriom

t. +1(858)-7944860

em. rdemuth@viriom.com

www.viriom.com

SOURCE Viriom

Related Links

http://www.viriom.com

