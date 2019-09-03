Viriom announces NIH/NIAID and Division of AIDS Collaboration with the Long-Acting/Extended Release Antiviral Resource Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom Inc., a clinical stage antiviral company focused on HIV and viral hepatitis (San Diego, CA), is developing long-acting versions of its once daily NNRTI inhibitor, elsulfavirine (Elpida®). Phase I studies are ongoing, and will now be supplemented by an NIH/NIAID and Division of AIDS collaboration with the Long-Acting/Extended Release Antiviral Resource Program (LEAP).

As part of the collaboration, Viriom will partner with the pharmacology core at the University of Liverpool in the UK. This program, led by Dr. Andrew Owen and Dr. Marco Siccardi, will apply advanced quantitative pharmacology methods to the analysis of the long-acting injection version of elsufavarine (VM1500A), as well as a once-weekly oral dose form of elsulfavirine. Such studies are expected to better inform and accelerate the development and clinical testing of the long-acting drug product formulations.

About Viriom

Viriom (San Diego, CA) focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom is developing and commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to radically expand global access to the best antiviral treatments. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis. Learn more at www.viriom.com.

About LEAP

The purpose of NIH/NIAID and Division of AIDS Long-Acting/Extended Release Antiretroviral Resource Program (LEAP) is to support established investigators and encourage new investigators entering this field by providing access to a centralized group of experts; establishing a communications and data hub for dissemination of important results and resources; and developing a modeling and simulation core to aid investigators in assigning priority to drugs and formulations in development. Learn more at www.leapresources.org



About Elsulfavirine (Elpida®)

Elsulfavirine is an investigational new drug that is being studied to treat HIV infection in once daily and long-acting formulations. Elsulfavirine belongs to a group of HIV drugs called non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs). NNRTIs attach to and block an HIV enzyme called reverse transcriptase. Studies have shown that elsulfavirine appears effective for treating HIV in people who have never taken HIV medicines. Elsulfavirine may also be effective against certain strains of HIV that can no longer be controlled by Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved NNRTIs. Viriom develops long-acting oral formulation of elsulfavirine to treat and prevent HIV infection.

Media Contact:

Ronald Demuth

CFO, Viriom

+1(858)-794-4860x321

rdemuth@viriom.com

SOURCE Viriom Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viriom.com

