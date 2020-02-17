Viriom to present results of Phase I study of the long acting injectable formulation of novel NNRTi for treatment of HIV-1 infection at CROI 2020

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom, Inc. will be presenting the results of Phase I study on safety and pharmacology of VM1500-LAI long acting injectable nanoformulation at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2020). The study will be presented by Professor Robert Murphy, Northwestern University, Chicago, as a late-breaker poster.

Viriom (San Diego, CA) focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis and includes long acting weekly tablet formulation of elsulfavirine and long acting injectable nanoformulations of VM1500A for therapy and prevention of HIV-1 infection. Viriom is commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to expand global access to the best antiviral treatments. Learn more at www.viriom.com.

