Vironix Health has Partnered with The Landon Pediatric Foundation to Bring AI-Healthcare Technology to Southern California

The Landon Pediatric Foundation (LPF) is Teaming up with Vironix Health to Combat Preventable Lung & Heart Disease Hospitalizations Using Precision, AI-Enabled, Remote Monitoring Technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Health Company Vironix Health has teamed up with LPF to increase access to affordable healthcare and promote adoption of remote patient care technology throughout Southern California. Vironix's proprietary remote monitoring products help patients with heart & lung conditions (Heart Failure, Asthma, COPD, Covid-19, & Acute Respiratory Illness) to identify and intervene early on acute health deterioration events. The merging of Vironix's real-time health tracking and interpretation software with expert managed care staff has been shown to deliver significant patient health improvement with high patient participation and little to no added burden on physicians and hospital/clinic facilities.

In the words of Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, Vironix's Co-Founder and CEO, "the moment for real-time, personalized, precision medicine is now. We, as a global community, have an opportunity to save countless lives and reduce hundreds of billions of dollars in preventable healthcare costs by arming patients with the awareness and decision support needed to intervene on disease degeneration before it's too late. Vironix is truly excited to be partnering with the Landon Foundation and the best chronic care medical professionals in the country to deliver affordable, at-home, life-saving preventative care technologies to Southern California's chronic illness population."

This new partnership merges expertise in disease progression and patient care among Pulmonary & Cardiovascular physician specialists in Ventura CA with cutting-edge remote monitoring and machine learning technologies at Vironix Health. LPF will provide healthcare professionals, pilot execution, and patient enrollment services across Ventura CA, Malibu CA, and the greater Los Angeles area. Vironix will provide biometric measurement devices, managed care services, AI-enabled monitoring software, and data storage/interpretation capabilities. The partnership will initially target ~ 10,000 patients.

Dr. Christopher Landon, Director of the Landon Foundation and forty year practicing pulmonologist, said, "Being able to monitor, predict, and intervene early on these horrible flare-ups of respiratory illness is invaluable to patient care, not only for patients' sakes but for their sons, daughters, partners, colleagues, and everyone who depends on them. Vironix's remote monitoring program has the right blend of clinical rigor, ease-of-use, and affordability to meaningfully lower healthcare costs and raise quality-of-life in Southern California."

About Vironix Health: An Austin-based digital health company focused on revolutionizing preventative care of chronic and acute lung/heart illnesses using personalized, AI-enabled, disease-specific remote monitoring technologies. Vironix's products enable physicians, clinics, and hospitals to execute low-cost, efficient, preventative care programs that generate significant insurance reimbursement and value-based care bonuses without imposing additional spending or staff burden. For more information, please see Vironix's Campaign .

About The Landon Foundation: The Landon Pediatric Foundation (LPF) was formed over two decades ago to establish and maintain a comprehensive system of family oriented, culturally sensitive patient care. To meet this mission, LPF continuously evaluates new and evolving technologies and their potential integration into clinical applications and operations to enhance patient outcomes, care, and safety to promote global health. Christopher Landon has been the Director of Pediatrics at Ventura County Medical Center since 1989. He has been involved in telemedicine for as long, building out the first Blue Cross Telemedicine project. Over the last 5 years, Dr. Landon has focused his efforts on clinical innovation with medical devices including projects focused on novel ventilators, airway clearance, noninvasive pulmonary function testing, advanced mask protection, remote patient monitoring, institutional data transfer via blockchain, and medication adherence. For more information, please visit https://www.landonpediatric.org/ .

