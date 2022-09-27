Virtana Named 2022 Global Leader in Cloud Computing

Award-Winning Cloud Management Company Given Stratus Award for Best Hybrid Cloud Provider

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has named Virtana a 2022 Stratus Cloud Computing Award winner for Hybrid Cloud Provider in their annual business award program. This award honors companies, products, and people that deliver unique, innovative cloud solutions that are truly superior in the market.

Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, is bringing cloud cost management and infrastructure monitoring solutions to 150+ Global 2000 companies.

"Virtana is at the forefront of the cloud, helping to drive practical innovations," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

Cloud adoption continues to gain momentum worldwide with hybrid cloud becoming the norm — a recent study shows 82% of organizations are currently leveraging a multi-cloud strategy. Virtana delivers the first unified platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing workloads across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. Virtana Platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics to solve the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they deploy and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure.

"We're honored to be recognized as a global leader bringing the latest cloud solutions to market," said Christina Richards, Chief Marketing Officer of Virtana. "As more and more organizations turn to hybrid cloud infrastructure, Virtana is seamlessly providing cost and capacity optimization. We're dedicated to simplifying the complexities surrounding the cloud while ensuring uninterrupted operation."

Virtana continues to be recognized throughout the industry for its advancement in hybrid cloud management, culture and executive leadership. The company was listed in Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies, rated as a Top 10 Cloud Management Software, awarded Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity by Comparably, received two Stevie's for IT Executive of the Year and Company of the Year and was named a top 100 Cloud Company by CRN.

Companies can try Virtana Platform's cloud cost management and optimization for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier. Free trial accounts can access Virtana's new Kubernetes feature and view a limited number of recommendations.

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit: Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #KnowBeforeYouGo

