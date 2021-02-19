Virtanza and UMBC Training Centers Announce Tech Sales Training Program

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive growth of technologies such as the Internet, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence has created huge business opportunities for Technology companies, but they require a skilled sales force to achieve their potential. UMBC Training Centers has partnered Orange County-based Virtanza to deliver a 10-week intensive Technology Sales Program to its learner population to answer the surging demand for technical sales expertise by major employers.

UMBC Training Centers Offers Tech Sales Bootcamp

"We have an explicit goal: train and empower students to succeed in the Technology Sales employment market. The program beginning on March 29, 2021 is designed to accelerate career opportunities for our students with affordable, efficient training, and we anticipate program graduates will go on to make major contributions to their employers' business," says Jon Lau, President of UMBC Training Centers.

Students begin with a thorough introduction to modern IT and computing technologies, focusing on the Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity. With industry knowledge as a foundation, learners then assess their sales aptitude, competencies, and strengths and position themselves for specific technology sales opportunities in which they know they will be successful. Role plays with real business cases, interactive guest speakers, and group assignments allow learners to fine-tune the sales cycle in real time, including needs assessment, writing proposals, negotiating, and handling objections. Critical lessons in sales technology and sales enablement platforms, as well as other digital tools, give students immediately transferable, in-demand skills. Upon completion, program graduates receive a digital badge from UMBC Training Centers and will have earned five Salesforce.com badges for their sales profiles. Throughout their training, students will also be prepared to earn two highly relevant Information Technology certifications: CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Cloud Practitioner.

The Technology Sales Program will be offered throughout the year, with the first cohort scheduled for March 29th. Future dates and other important details can be found at www.umbctraining.com/courses/technology-sales-program .

About UMBC Training Centers

UMBC Training Centers is a part of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), and delivers practical, hands on training in areas such as Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, Cybersecurity, Project Management and Leadership and Innovation. Training Centers also offers courses to prepare students to sit for industry-leading certification exams from Red Hat, EC-Council, CompTIA, (ISC)2, PMI®️ and more. Training Centers supports individuals and organizations with programs that can be offered in one of our training facilities, onsite or online. Our robust public training schedule includes daytime and evening offerings for individuals, and our comprehensive organizational programs can be tailored to suit the specific needs of our clients. To learn more about UMBC Training Centers, visit www.umbctraining.com .

About Virtanza

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Virtanza white labels professional sales training in virtual, synchronous classrooms to universities and colleges. Fifteen higher ed partners currently provide the company's collection of sales curricula for degreed and open enrollment formats, including Virtanza Professional Sales Ready Certificate©, recommended for ACE CREDIT®, as well as Professional Sales Management One and Two programs, Technology Sales Bootcamps, Sales for Entrepreneurs, and more. In early 2021, Virtanza will introduce its proprietary Employer Portal to complete the connection of highly trained sales professionals to promising careers with hiring companies across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.virtanza.com . Media Contact: Natalie Petersen, [email protected], 714-386-9176

