VIRTEX Enterprises Appoints New Business Development Manager, John Karkoski

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRTEX Enterprises ("VIRTEX"), a leading vertically integrated electronic contract manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Business Development Manager, John Karkoski.

As a long-time industry veteran, the appointment of John Karkoski supports the company's aggressive business development goals, as well as highlights its strategic commitment to the aerospace and defense industry.

As a Business Development Manager, Mr. Karkoski's proven experience will help strengthen existing relationships, as well as enhance and support VIRTEX's geographical reach. Johns' responsibilities will include Business Development operations & strategic customer development in VIRTEX's Mid-Atlantic region.

John Karkoski joins the team with over 20 years of experience and has held similar positions within the industry. Mr. Karkoski has demonstrated his ability to build significant connections and relationships within the electronic manufacturing industry and is a valuable addition to the VIRTEX team.

"John comes to us with a proven track record of success. Combined with his extensive experience, we are confident in John's ability to help expand and support VIRTEX's next stage of growth and advancement." Jason Runge, SVP Business Development.

"I am really excited about having the opportunity to work with such an experienced team and to help lead the next stage of VIRTEX's strategic development." John Karkoski, Business Development Manager.

About VIRTEX Enterprises

VIRTEX is a leading manufacturer of circuit card assemblies, high complexity cables and harnesses, precision machined parts and mission critical electronic systems for small and medium-sized customer programs across a wide range of industries, including industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical.

VIRTEX specializes in high reliability markets requiring complex system level assembly and world class supply chain resiliency. By providing a regionally focused market-segment approach, VIRTEX can bring greater value and innovation to its customers, improve OEM competitiveness, and deliver comprehensive, tailored solutions that are specific to each customer.

VIRTEX is based in Austin, Texas, with additional manufacturing facilities in Plano, TX, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Juarez, Mexico.

