Virtūs Expands Their Business Following A Successful ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Nutrition plans to expand their e-commerce availability following a successful appearance at May's ECRM conference. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference often serves as a launching point for up and coming brands looking to meet with buyers from across the United States. But May's ECRM titled, Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition was a historic event for this normally face-to-face conference.

In compliance with social distancing measures, May's conference took place entirely online, so brands and retailers met in a series of rapid-fire video interviews with time constraints in place. This model emphasized the value of having a concise product line, with a wealth of information, and positive customer feedback at the ready. Virtūs demonstrated not only their tech proficiency but the clean, well-researched nature of their product displays, as they were able to give buyers an honest representation of their future as a brand.

And the future is looking bright for this supplemental nutrition brand, Virtūs has been growing in popularity since inception, expanding to online and in-person platforms nationwide. Some of the company's most popular products have been their Pre-Workout formula, Kronos™, and their post-workout recovery powder.

Virtūs' recovery formula is a unique blend of fermented amino acids, covering the full spectrum of BCAAs and EAAs. Amino acids are an integral part of physical development, both in infancy, and as the body ages, but new research shows that they also play a key role in how the body recovers from injury. In a normal workout, tiny tears in the muscles form as the body utilizes them to a greater extent, then as the muscles heal, they grow to fill in the tears, which leads to a growth in muscle mass. Helping muscles recover in a shortened period of time can not only ensure that muscles heal in a healthy manner, but also can add to the overall density of muscle mass over time.

Virtūs utilizes a variety of proprietary ingredients in their formulas so that all of their ingredient profiles are at the cutting edge of nutrition science. For example, the ingredient Teacrine®, a proprietary formulation of the compound theacrine, is used in Virtūs' pre-workout powder. Theacrine is known to help boost energy levels, similar to the effects of caffeine, but reportedly without the accompanying crash. Another important feature of theacrine over caffeine is the way the body builds a tolerance to the energy-producing compounds. The time it takes to build tolerance to caffeine is extremely short, sometimes a little as four days, whereas so far studies show that the body does not build a tolerance to theacrine in the same way.

Constant innovation has been a staple of Virtūs' success in the world of fitness nutrition. Now, after a fruitful round of meetings at the ECRM conference, the brand is yet again looking to expand their business both online and in stores throughout 2020.

