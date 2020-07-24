Virtūs Now Has Products Available Through Rakuten.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition brand, Virtūs Nutrition, has been expanding their e-commerce model over the last six months, now with products available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Online sales have been a major component of Virtūs Nutrition's multi-tiered platform for success throughout 2020, and the recent acquisition of Rakuten could have a major impact on their overall supplement sales.

Rakuten is often referred to as "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," because the site is well known in Japan, but Rakuten has only started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market in the last eight years. But despite their name recognition in the United States, Rakuten's sales figures speak for themselves, as the company totaled more than $10 billion in online sales in the United States last year alone.

Online sales have been a driving force behind all supplement sales throughout the United States, but particularly now, as more people are ordering their usual supplements online. With a larger online buying base, the potential for new customers who are browsing supplement options virtually has increased substantially in the last four months.

One key element of Virtūs Nutrition's success has been their ability to create not only supplements that work but a brand based around a fitness lifestyle, which appeals to people at every stage of their fitness journey.

Virtūs has received a good deal of press surrounding their unique pre-workout formula, Kronos™. Kronos™ All-In-One Pre Workout Formula is just one of the products that Virtūs has made available through Rakuten.com, and it has been one of their best sellers through their record of online purchases.

Kronos™ combines eight proven ingredients to enhance "pump," including six industry patented ingredients like Creatine MagnaPower®, TeaCrine®, and Dynamine®, fueling muscle intensive workouts. Creatine has become a wildly popular ingredient in pre-workout supplements because it helps to give the body a longer, more sustained "pump." This is because Creatine provides the body with energy by helping to increase the levels of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the natural substance that provides power to the muscles, giving them the ability to maintain a greater number of contractions.

But Virtūs Nutrition's supplements also perform where it really counts with customers: taste. Virtūs is consistently reviewed as a great tasting pre-workout supplement, garnering them a loyal following of repeat customers.

With buying trends moving primarily to the e-commerce marketplace, Virtūs' products have gained more exposure through their partnerships with some of the giants of the online market. Find Virtūs online through their company website, and now through Rakuten.com.

