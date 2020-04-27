FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online sales of vitamins and supplements have remained stable as more people turn to e-commerce to meet their supplemental nutrition needs. With so many Americans practicing social distancing, many retailers have seen a decline in in-store sales over the last few months. For brands like Virtūs Nutrition, online sales have kept their products both available and accessible for purchase.

Company founder and CEO Cody Riggs started Virtūs Nutrition as a way to raise the standards for nutritional products already available on the market. After years in the industry both as an innovator, and as a customer, Riggs says he was disappointed by the low-quality sports nutrition products he found in stores and online. Virtūs soon grew into a full lifestyle brand with a line of supplements and apparel. Virtūs says that they are committed to helping people along every step of their fitness journey.

All of Virtūs' products are currently available online through their website, as well as retail giant, Walmart.com. The online supplement market has been growing steadily, with a projected increase in sales expected over the coming five years. Currently, online vitamin and supplement sales in the United States pull in $18.3 Billion, a sizable chunk of the e-commerce market, with expected growth around 20% in the coming years.

Fitness-focused supplements are currently a top seller online, and Virtūs has a market advantage both because of their unique and effective ingredients, and their attention to product quality. Two of Virtūs' best selling products are their recovery formula, Ri-ˈkə-və-rē (recovery), and their pre-workout formula, Kronos™. Ri-ˈkə-və-rē stands out in a saturated industry of sports recovery products because of its ingredient composition.

Virtūs' recovery formula integrates alpha-hydroxy-isocaproic acid, or HICA, a blockchain metabolite. HICA works with the branched-chain amino acid, leucine, to support protein synthesis, which leads to more protein that can be absorbed by muscle tissue during a workout, to deliver nourishment directly to muscles.

Leucine is just one of the plant-derived amino acids that Virtūs includes in their Ri-ˈkə-və-rē powder. Leucine is a major component of energy production both during a workout and for daily use, but it is particularly important during exercise because it stimulates muscle protein synthesis.

While these are only some of the rigorously tested ingredients that Virtūs includes in their recovery blend, all of their ingredients are selected because of their ability to work synergistically to yield the best results.

Virtūs continues to grow their online sales, consistently meeting the high demand for their products. Virtūs is set to expand into the larger United States market as early as 2020. Learn more online about the brand at https://www.vsnlife.com/.

