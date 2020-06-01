Virtūs Nutrition Uses the Cutting Edge Ingredient Dynamine® In Its Pre-Workout Formula

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Nutrition has been carving a path for itself in the sports supplement retail market. The brand's main strength is the unique and effective blend of ingredients used in all of its formulas.

Virtūs makes products for every step of the training process, from pre-workout to recovery. One of the company's top sellers has been its Kronos™ All-In-One Pre-Workout Formula, which blends a few common ingredients with some highly specialized ingredients, like Creatine MagnaPower®, TeaCrine®, and Dynamine®, creating a pre-workout powder at the cutting edge of sports nutrition technology.

Dynamine®, or Methylliberine, is a pure alkaloid, which is found in the leaves of the kucha tea plant. It is molecularly similar in its structure to the supplement TeaCrine®, made of Theacrine. Both Teacrine® and Dynamine® come from natural, botanical sources just like caffeine, and have a similar reaction in the body to caffeine.

Like caffeine, Dynamine® has the ability to affect mood, focus, and energy levels, because it activates the correlating neurotransmitters in the body. But the special thing about Dynamine® is that it also works to regulate adenosine receptors.

Adenosine is one of the key "sleep-inducing" molecules, it is the byproduct that is created when the body breaks down adenosine triphosphate, or ATP. Caffeine makes the body feel more awake and alert by blocking adenosine. But one major problem with caffeine alone is that when it blocks the reuptake of adenosine, that leaves a lot of adenosine floating around in the body, which builds up and eventually causes intense feelings of lethargy; a crash.

Additionally, the body very quickly builds up a tolerance to caffeine, this means that the amount of caffeine required to produce the same effects must increase on a regular basis.

This is where Dynamine® presents a major breakthrough. Where caffeine only blocks adenosine receptors, Dynamine® works to decrease the body's sensitivity to adenosine. This means that free-floating adenosine is not as likely to induce feelings of being tired, rather it has to actually bond to an adenosine receptor in order to work.

For this reason, Virtūs uses both Dynamine® and caffeine in its pre-workout formula, Kronos™. The combination of Dynamine® and caffeine has a more potent, more sustainable effect on energy levels than either compound would have if taken alone.

It is this level of highly researched ingredient synergy that makes Kronos™ stand out in the competitive world of sports nutrition. Every ingredient used by Virtūs is rigorously tested and proven to work together to provide the best pre-workout product on the market.

This attention to detail has garnered Virtūs a dedicated fan base, and now its products are available to a wider range of customers through their own website, as well as major online retailers.

