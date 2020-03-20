Virtūs Nutrition's Kronos Pre-Workout Formula Wows the Fitness World

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Nutrition's is a lifestyle brand specializing in sports nutritional supplements. Virtūs founder, Cody Riggs, was inspired to start the company after a lifetime of feeling let down by brands that promised a lot from their supplements but didn't deliver the quality of health products he was looking for.

Virtūs has made a name for themselves selling online to a dedicated fan base, with their research backed ingredients, and innovative formulas. One of Virtūs' most popular selling items is their Kronos All-In-One Pre Workout Formula. Kronos is a synthesis of flavor and science, combining eight proven ingredients to enhance "pump," fueling muscle intensive workouts.

This powerhouse formula includes six industry patented ingredients. Some key elements include Creatine Magna Power®, TeaCrine®, and Dynamine®.

Creatine Magna Power® is a specialized combination of Creatine Power and Magnesium Chelate. Creatine is one of the most widely used workout supplements for athletes looking for more pump power. Creatine also gives the body a burst of energy by aiding in the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the natural substance that provides energy to the muscles, giving them the ability to maintain a greater number of contractions. Magnesium Chelate (chelated magnesium) helps boost levels of magnesium in the body, and increase intracellular hydration. Not only allowing the body to endure for greater lengths of time, but to have a longer lasting pump. It is often combined with other supplements, in this case Creatine, because it increases the rate of nutrient absorption (the bioavailability), and makes them more potent in the body.

Well known ingredient Taurine also plays a role in helping Kronos pack a punch by boosting energy, endurance, and increasing the body's mechanical threshold, to keep workouts going while reducing stress on the heart. The amino acid Ornithine HCL is central to helping the liver process toxins, like the toxic levels of ammonia that can build up in the blood, helping to revitalize workout energy levels.

One of the most exciting ingredients in Kronos is the trademarked and scientifically substantiated ingredient,TeaCrine®. TeaCrine is the proprietary formulation of the supplement, Theacrine, an energy enhancer sometimes compared to caffeine in its effects. Theacrine is also commonly found in some of the same sources as caffeine, naturally occurring in certain types of coffee and tea. In traditional medicine theacrine is sometimes used for treating ailments like the common cold, because of its effects on the central nervous system. Unlike caffeine, theacrine does not seem to have a significant effect on raising blood pressure, which is a big plus for people who are looking for a boost of workout energy.

Dynamine®, derived from the kucha tea plant, is a purine alkaloid like caffeine and theacrine. For this reason Dynamine® behaves like TeaCrine®, while working synergistically to amplify TeaCrine®'s effects, providing a focused form of energy that does not elevate blood pressure.

Beta Alanine works in tandem with Theacrine because it helps to increase blood flow throughout the body, making working out safer and more comfortable. Beta Alanine is shown to increase levels of Nitric Oxide, which is key to increasing blood flow, circulation, and dilating the blood vessels to allow the body to move easily.

All of Virtūs ingredients are rigorously tested and proven to work together to provide the best pre-workout product on the market. After years of success in the online market, Virtūs is expanding to sell throughout the United States in 2020.

