Virtual AEC/RE Pitchathon to Assist Innovative Startups in Wake of COVID-19

ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital investment firm Shadow Ventures announced today a virtual AEC/RE Pitchathon that will connect a global community of investors, architects, engineers, contractors, and real estate professionals with 60-plus pre-seed to Series B startups offering groundbreaking innovation in their market segments. The first-ever, all-online event within the AEC/RE space will take place June 2-3 and will focus on five technology areas: DesignTech, ConTech, EnviroTech, PropTech, and InfraTech. Note: The deadline for presenter applications is May 20, 2020.

"In an industry built on face-to-face networking, 'business as usual' has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus; it's the black swan of 2020," said KP Reddy, founder and CEO of Shadow Ventures. "Traditional investments and sales channels have been upended, but the startup community must do what we've historically done in the face of any crisis—adapt, evolve, and unleash innovation to drive us forward. The goal of the AEC/RE Pitchathon is to showcase the innovation we're seeing in this space and virtually connect promising startups with capital, customers, and partners in a completely unprecedented way."

In a new report by Startup Genome which looks at the impact of COVID-19 on startup ecosystems, two-thirds of startups surveyed said they will run out of money within six months, while four out of 10 startups said it will happen within three months. The virtual AEC/RE Pitchathon is an effort to support groundbreaking startups during the pandemic and its ripple impact on the economy.

More than 60 pre-vetted, commercially viable technology startups will virtually pitch an audience of potential investors, customers, and others via Zoom, then network in the interactive "huddle room" afterward to build relationships in the "new usual." Attendees will receive a pitch lineup that indicates when different presentations are taking place so they can choose the ones they wish to attend over the two-day, 12-hour marathon event.

"It's our mission to empower and invest in startups that are challenging the world of today by creating the technologies of tomorrow," said Miles Tabibian, director of Real Estate & Construction Tech at Plug and Play Tech Center, an event sponsor. "The AEC/RE Pitchathon is an amazing opportunity to get some of the top startups in this space in front of the right stakeholders. As we all know, in construction finding time is always tough so when an opportunity like this comes up, you seize it."

Event sponsors also include Alberici Constructors, CREtech, DreamIt Ventures, HubSpot, RICS, Sidewalk Labs, Syska Hennessy, and more. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available to get your brand in front of AEC professionals, real estate owners, property managers, investors, and others.

To learn more about event sponsorship, to buy tickets, or apply to be a presenter, go here . The deadline for presenter applications is May 20, 2020.

