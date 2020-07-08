Virtual Annual Meeting approves all items on agenda

STUTTGART, Germany, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

First virtual Annual Meeting of Daimler AG

Shareholders approve dividend of €0.90 per share (previous year: €3.25)

Timotheus Höttges replaces Dr. Paul Achleitner in the Supervisory Board

in the Supervisory Board 53.28% of share capital present

The shareholders of Daimler AG (ticker symbol DAI) approved all the items on the agenda of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday. The Annual Meeting elected Timotheus Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, as a member of the Supervisory Board representing the shareholders. He succeeds Dr. Paul Achleitner, who had been a member of Daimler's Supervisory Board since 2010 and whose term of office ended at his own request at the end of the Annual Meeting. Höttges' term of office has begun with the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 and ends with the Annual Meeting in 2025.

The shareholders also approved a dividend of €0.90 per share (previous year: €3.25) for the fiscal year 2019. The total dividend payout amounts to €1.0 billion (previous year: €3.5 billion). The dividend will be paid on July 13, 2020, the third business day after the corresponding resolution of the Annual Meeting, to all shareholders who held shares in Daimler AG on July 8, 2020.

The agenda of the virtual Annual Meeting also included anticipatory resolutions and amendments to the Articles of Incorporation. One change, for example, will allow virtual annual shareholders' meetings and electronic participation in the future.

The actions of the members of the Board of Management were ratified with 96.6% of the votes cast, those of the members of the Supervisory Board with 88.45%. Up to 12,000 shareholders followed the virtual Annual Meeting on the Internet. A total of 53.28% of the common stock capital was represented. Overview of the main results:

Dividend per share €0.90 Dividend distribution €1.0 billion Board of Management ratification 96.6% Supervisory Board ratification 88.45% Share capital present 53.28%

Further information on Daimler is available at:

www.media.daimler.com and www.daimler.com

Daimler at a glance

Daimler AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks & Buses and Daimler Mobility divisions, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium cars and one of the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Daimler Mobility offers financing, leasing, fleet management, investments, credit card and insurance brokerage as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Daimler sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Daimler continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains – from high-tech combustion engines and hybrid vehicles to all-electric powertrains with battery or fuel cell – with the goal of making locally emission-free driving possible in the long term. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts. Daimler regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Daimler sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable premium automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 17 Oct. previous year), and Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, its brand portfolio includes smart, EQ, Freightliner, Western Star, BharatBenz, FUSO, Setra and Thomas Built Buses as well as the brands of Daimler Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Daimler Truck Financial. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol DAI). In previous year, the Group had a workforce of around 298,700 and sold 3.3 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €172.7 billion and Group EBIT to €4.3 billion.

