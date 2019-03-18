Virtual AOC? MGMWERX seeks technology displays for upcoming showcase

MONTGOMERY, Ala., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

MGMWERX Technology Showcase: Virtual Air Operations Center

Event Date: April 17, 2019

Capability Submission Deadline: April 1, 2019

On April 17, MGMWERX, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force's Air University, will host a technology showcase designed to familiarize government stakeholders with technology and tools with the capability to aid in educational simulation of the functions within an Air Operations Center, or other control center.

Organizations or individuals that have a technology or tool that can facilitate virtual air operations center education which meets the following criteria should submit the required documentation highlighted below by April 1.

Training environment criteria:

Adaptable – i.e., to non-standardized equipment and connectivity

Scalable – i.e., allows instructors to "level up" training environment for students

Intuitive – i.e., easy to use and administer

Interactive – i.e., environment must be able to work for 1 to 100 trainees

Measurable – i.e., allow instructors to limit and track users

Why Should You Participate?

Participating in the Technology Showcase gives partners the opportunity to hear the government customer needs directly. Additionally, it provides organizations and individuals insight into prospective MGMWERX Design Challenges on the same or complementary areas, which often result in non-FAR based agreements with partners.

How You Can Participate

Submit a 1-2 page white paper to: info@mgmwerx.org no later than 5 p.m. on April 1.

NOTE: Invitations and Consolations for potential attendance will be sent via email on or about April 5, 2019.

Questions?

For event related questions, please contact Robyn Mack at rmack@mgmwerx.org or 334-240-8481.

About MGMWERX

Located in Montgomery, Ala., MGMWERX was created under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement between DEFENSEWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory to align with the education initiatives of the U.S. Air Force's Air University. MGMWERX augments ongoing Air University programs to enhance production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas that span issues of importance to the Air Force. This includes, but is not limited to, doctrine, strategies, capability needs, operational concepts, training, education, and science and technology.

