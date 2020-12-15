Virtual CAMFest Goes On! 2020 A Complete Success

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Children's Art & Music Festival (CAMFest), this year's week-long virtual event branded CAMFest Goes On! 2020, went off without a hitch concluding on Saturday with a 14-minute finale video encompassing art, music, dance, theatre, photography, videography, and short film students from Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD). The finale video ( https://youtu.be/9Ds1Jx1QDrs ) also featured the CAMFest song written by James East and sung by Maureen Doherty. The Desert Sands Educational Foundation (DSEF) full event can be viewed on www.officialcamfest.org as well as on the officialcamfest Facebook page plus all 3 DSEF social media platforms.

Days 1-6 of "CAMFest Goes On!" 2020 week included a pre-recorded video each night to highlight one of the arts programs. The culminating Day 7 featured all DSUSD arts programs in a grand finale presentation. Spotlighted were students during distance learning creating their art, performing their music and dance, acting out plays, and displaying photography, videography and short film projects. The videos also included flashbacks of previous CAMFests and school performances.

Sponsors supporting CAMFest Goes On! 2020 included Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, City of Indio, Dannis Woliver Kelley, Kaiser Permanente, La Botica Health Mart Pharmacy, Provident Bank, RAP Foundation, RBC Capital Market, Runhau Clarke Architects, Sully Entertainment Group, LLC, and Thai Smile Rancho Mirage.

To date nearly $20,000 in sponsorships and donations have been received to support the arts programs in the schools of DSUSD. "We are thankful and proud of the funds raised for our art and music programs this year; we didn't know what to expect with a virtual event," says Kristie Beasley, Chairperson and Visionary of the festival. "Hopes are high that we return live to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden next December for CAMFest 2021."

The CAMFest goal, set and supported by DSEF, is to grow the arts and music programs at every school, grades K-12.

There is still time to support this event and the DSUSD arts and music programs, the new Text-to-Donate program is open (text CAMFEST2020 to 760-338-2282). If you would like to sponsor CAMFest 2021, please contact Kristie Beasley, CAMFest Chairperson at 760-333-0627 ###

