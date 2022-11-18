Virtual Cards Market to Grow by USD 420.49 Bn, Focus on High Customer Satisfaction to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual cards market is estimated to grow by USD 420.49 billion, registering a CAGR of 20.13 % between 2021 to 2026. The market has been segmented by product (B2B virtual cards, B2C remote payment virtual cards, and B2C POS virtual cards) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Make confident decisions using our insights and analysis. Request a FREE Sample Report

Virtual Cards Market: Major Growth Drivers



The virtual cards market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Cards Market 2022-2026

Focus on high customer satisfaction

High adoption of contactless payment solutions

Increased use of m-commerce

The focus on high customer satisfaction is one of the key factors driving the global virtual card market growth. The changing demand of users and the rising prices of products and services have intensified the competition between local and foreign players. Vendors are compelled to improve their competitive strategies to provide quality customer service and achieve high customer satisfaction. Many e-tailing vendors are developing innovative services, such as flexibility in placing orders through virtual cards and enabling different payment options using payment gateways. Such initiatives taken by vendors to offer better customer services to end-users will drive the growth of the global virtual cards market during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

The emergence of NFC-based payment technology is the primary trend that will fuel the global virtual card market growth. Owing to the rise in the demand for contactless payments, there has been a significant increase in the number of NFC-ready POS terminals. NFC-based contactless payments are popular in countries such as the US, the UK, China, Canada, Brazil, and India. The high penetration of NFC-based mobile handsets is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the global NFC-based POS terminals market. Thus, the increase in the demand for cashless payments is expected to propel the growth of the global virtual cards market during the forecast period.

Virtual Cards Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as technological innovations and partnerships to improve the quality and visibility of their offerings. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

American Express - The company offers virtual cards such as platinum cards, membership reward cards, and smarter credit cards.

- The company offers virtual cards such as platinum cards, membership reward cards, and smarter credit cards. Bento Technologies Inc. - The company offers virtual cards such as virtual debit cards.

- The company offers virtual cards such as virtual debit cards. Blackhawk Network Holdings - The company offers virtual cards such as visa gift cards.

- The company offers virtual cards such as visa gift cards. Caxton - The company offers virtual cards such as currency cards and Caxton red.

- The company offers virtual cards such as currency cards and Caxton red. Citi Group - The company offers virtual cards such as Citi virtual cards for payments.

Virtual Cards Market: Geographical Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the virtual cards market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The focus on high customer satisfaction will facilitate the virtual card market growth in North America over the forecast period. Get a Free Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Virtual Cards Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual cards market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual cards market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual cards market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual cards market vendors

Virtual Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 420.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adyen NV, American Express Co., Bento Technologies Inc., Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., BTRS Holdings Inc., Caxton FX Ltd, Citigroup Inc., Edenred SE, Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Marqeta Inc., Mastercard Inc., Stripe Inc., Travelex Group Ltd., Visa Inc., Walmart Inc., Western Union Holdings Inc., WEX Inc., and Wise Payments Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 B2B virtual cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 B2C remote payment virtual cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 B2C POS virtual cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Express Co.

10.4 Bento Technologies Inc.

10.5 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

10.6 Caxton FX Ltd

10.7 Citigroup Inc.

10.8 Edenred SE

10.9 Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 HSBC Holdings Plc

10.11 Mastercard Inc.

10.12 Stripe Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

