Virtual Care Leader eVisit Taps Amendola as Agency of Record

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications , a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announces that virtual care leader eVisit has selected the group to manage its media outreach and thought leadership initiatives. The decision comes after an extensive review of other national agencies.

Founded in 2014, eVisit started with the goal to simplify the way healthcare organizations deliver care to their patients, regardless of where they are. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth has accelerated and virtual care solutions are a crucial way health systems and hospitals are delivering patient care and staying competitive. As a market leader, eVisit aims to ensure virtual visits are as easy as possible for providers and their patients, all while enhancing care quality.

"We are tremendously excited for this partnership with the Amendola team," says Bret Larsen, CEO and Co-founder, eVisit. "We chose Amendola because of the team's energy and passion for earned media, their keen ability to see a good story and their expertise in healthcare. As we continue toward our vision to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere, we welcome their contribution with more eyes on our mission, technology and services, as well as to help us amplify eVisit's unique position in the marketplace."

Amendola joined forces with eVisit shortly after the virtual care leader raised $14 million in series A funding . In 2020, eVisit also saw their inclusion in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions, which names eVisit as a Representative Vendor and cites the five critical capabilities to look for when selecting a virtual care solution. A tremendously useful tool for healthcare leaders, a complimentary copy of the Oct. 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions can be accessed by clicking here .

Amendola will leverage its media relationships to help showcase eVisit's services, innovation, consultative approach and customer successes, with an emphasis on securing exposure opportunities through media, speaking and other engagements for company leadership, its customers, and the providers and patients who benefit directly from the eVisit solution.

"Amendola thrives by telling stories. We earn media engagements by focusing on education, and by digging deep to find interesting angles that writers and reporters will want to delve into," says agency CEO, Jodi Amendola. "As virtual care becomes the norm, it's an honor to work with eVisit, a company whose founders are mission-driven and believe in the need to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere."

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead-gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands, as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

