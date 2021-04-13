Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size Worth $11.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The need for patient diversity clubbed with enhanced data collection in clinical trials is boosting virtual/decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The oncology segment held 25.0% of the market share in 2020. The increasing adoption of virtual trials especially in oncology research for the diverse population is responsible for the growth of the segment

The interventional design segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.6% in 2020

North America held 49.4% of the market share in 2020, in terms of revenue. Favorable government initiatives and the presence of large numbers of players in the U.S. offerings advanced services are responsible for market growth

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period owing to the increasing patient pool and cost-efficient services

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), By Indication (Oncology, Cardiovascular), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/virtual-clinical-trials-market

There has been a rise in the R&D of new drugs and vaccines that has increased the volume and complexity of the trials. Virtual clinical studies eliminate challenges posed by traditional research studies, for example, delays in patient recruitment and time-consuming procedures. Also, studies have revealed that around 75.0% of people favored a mobile trial over traditional ones and 80.0% of patients are more likely to participate in a research study that uses mobile technology.

The current pandemic of COVID-19 is making the clinical trial industry change the way of conducting ongoing or upcoming research studies. The pandemic, for the first time in history, has resulted in the global disruption of traditional onsite research studies. Hence, the regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), and several other regulating authorities have issued guidelines related to the conduct of research studies during the outbreak of coronavirus, and are in complete support of incorporating virtual services.

Virtual research studies make use of monitoring devices, software apps, and online social engagement platforms to conduct every step of the clinical trial process including patient recruitment, counseling, measuring clinical endpoints, informed consent, and adverse reactions. Telehealth, home care, and remote patient monitoring have been gaining momentum as a healthcare offering, and the COVID-19 is adding more horsepower to this initiative.

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual clinical trials market on the basis of study design, indication, and region:

Virtual Clinical Trials Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Interventional



Observational



Expanded Access

Virtual Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Oncology



Cardiovascular



Others

Virtual Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Virtual/Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Market

ICON, plc

Parexel International Corporation

IQVIA

Covance

PRA Health Sciences

LEO Innovation Lab

Medidata

Oracle

CRF Health

Clinical Ink, Inc.

Medable, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.