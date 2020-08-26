Virtual College Counseling Platform, myKlovr, Announces Partnership with International Academic Honor Society

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the unprecedented amount of uncertainty high school students and their families are facing, myKlovr has announced a strategic partnership with NSHSS, the National Society of High School Scholars. MyKlovr's college and career counseling platform is personalized for each student and available completely online. From 9th grade on, myKlovr helps parents and students throughout the entire process of applying to, financing, and being admitted to their best-fit college.

"Students don't have to put their college dreams on hold, from virtual volunteering, college tours, and tutoring, myKlovr has everything a student needs to build a successful future," said Jamie Finch, myKlovr's Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. "I am thrilled that the myKlovr platform will assist NSHSS members and their families who are struggling to navigate the college admissions process."

"We heard from NSHSS members that they needed to start prepping for college and career early, but we didn't have a platform to facilitate the kind of detailed planning that they were looking for. We know discounted access to myKlovr will provide that extra bit of breathing space to NSHSS members as they navigate uncertainties and prepare for their next big step in life. Working with myKlovr affords NSHSS higher potential in multiple areas of service to our students. myKlovr not only compliments the core offerings of NSHSS membership, but further underscores our mission of lifetime membership with lasting resources." – Carly Bryeans, Partnerships Development Manager, NSHSS

About myKlovr

Simply and affordably, myKlovr puts a dedicated counselor into every student's pocket. Through the power of predictive analytics, it helps each student navigate their journey to success – learning about student strengths and preferences, offering timely reminders and suggestions, tapping into a wealth of data and resources to help transform a blur of options into a "best-fit" scenario to materially increase their chances of realizing college and career aspirations. www.myklovr.com

About NSHSS

Since 2002, the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has been supporting young academics on their journey to college and beyond as they prepare to become the leaders of tomorrow. Co-founded by the great-nephew of Alfred Nobel, NSHSS is inspired by the mission of the Nobel Prize to support academic achievement and world betterment. NSHSS pursues this mission by connecting members with scholarships, college fairs, internships, career and leadership opportunities, partner discounts, and more. https://www.nshss.org/

SOURCE myKlovr

Related Links

http://www.myklovr.com

