Virtual Comedy Network Creates Virtual Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instead of sitting back and waiting for things to return to normal, Virtual Comedy Network (VCN) is creating opportunities for its artists and fans. Founded by television producer Jim Serpico, VCN is a digital content production company that is creating and producing virtual ticketed and private events.

Beach By Noon Live Stream The King of Ventilators

Tonight at 8:00 PM EST, VCN is broadcasting its live-streamed talk show Jared Freid's Beach By Happy Hour Live. The pilot episode premiered on April 30th and drew 850 patrons. Fans of Freid's stand-up comedy as well as his popular podcasts JTrain and Betches' 'U UP?' bonded during the live experience by chatting with each other in a live chat room and even set up Zoom after-parties amongst themselves.

This past Saturday, VCN broadcast the ticketed live stream Jessica Kirson & Friends Celebrate Mother's Day. Kirson, whose one-hour comedy special Talking To Myself premiered on Comedy Central pre-pandemic, hosted conversations with Bill Burr, Carney Wilson, and Jeff Ross.

Next Thursday, May 21st, VCN will kick off its Best of Boston comedy series in front of an interactive home audience. VCN is partnering with Boston's premiere comedy club Laugh Boston and John Tobin Presents on the series. The first show will feature notable Boston stand-ups Corey Rodrigues, Kelly MacFarland, Dan Crohn, and Laura Severse.

"We choose to look at the current circumstances as an opportunity to master new skills and create content that we might not have had the time to focus on before," says VCN President Jim Serpico. "There is no doubt in my mind that when we come out of this quarantine and things gradually drift back to normal, some of the virtual experiences we've produced will become television series and live touring events."

Since the quarantine began, VCN has released three stand-up comedy albums; Jessica Kirson Prank Calls, Mothers Know Best… Sometimes, and The King of Ventilators. The latter is an album that has recontextualized selections from Donald Trump's Coronavirus press briefings and sets him in front of a live audience. Tracks include A Lot of People Have Been Talking About Summer, I Know A Lot About Economists, The King of Ventilators, and Okay Next Question. VCN is also producing dozens of private stand-up comedy shows and panels for individuals and corporations around the nation.

Virtual Comedy Network was founded by comedy industry veteran Jim Serpico. Serpico served as executive producer on the series Maron, Rescue Me, The Comedy Central Roasts, and many stand-up comedy specials and albums. VCN is making comedy albums relevant again.

