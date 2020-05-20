Virtual Concessions Powered by Refill

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Refill announces its Virtual Concessions technology is ready for sporting event venues. Refill can create 200 Virtual Concession locations per sporting event. The technology was specifically designed for venues used by sports organizations such as MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NCAA, NHL, NFL, PGA, and USTA. This will also include concerts since concerts are performed at the same locations.

Refill Technology

Refill identified a major safety problem for venues in the current COVID19 environment and solved that problem. Fans can safely attend venues with Refills new technology which will remove congested lines, and features: contactless payments, optimized ordering, order pickup time, express lane, and quick reorder. This will allow venues to adhere to CDC guidelines and remove congested lines.

"If I'm an executive of a venue say like the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Indians, or PGA for example, I'm trying to figure out how to safely hold sporting events. Refill's technology solves a major safety problem and it increases fan experience, which in turn generates more revenue. We haven't even discussed the data analytics benefit yet. This technology is a gamechanger and you'll own it," said Refill CMO Anthony Reynolds.

Contact Refill about its new technology at http://www.refillmobileapp.com/sports.

