Virtual Conference for Metals and Mining Companies and Investors Broadcast Live May 6th & 7th

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTC Market's Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET, on Wednesday, May 6th and 8:45 AM ET with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, May 7th.

"With over 30 industry leaders representing OTCQX and OTCQB companies cross-traded in Canada and Australia, we are excited to host our largest Virtual Investor Conference to date along with our co-host Red Cloud," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our OTCQX and OTCQB markets are tailored to meet the needs of resource companies at all stages of their growth, and we are excited to utilize the VIC platform to support their investor outreach."

"Red Cloud is pleased to be once again working with the OTC Markets and to have been invited to speak on the current state of the resource market. The world has dramatically changed in the last two months, and we look forward to talking about how investors should be positioning the resource portion of their portfolios in a COVID-19 impacted world," said Derek Macpherson, Vice President of Research at Red Cloud Securities Inc.

May 6th Agenda:

Eastern Time

ET Presenting Company Tickers 9:00 AM Red Cloud Securities Inc. Resource Investing in a COVID-19 Impacted World 9:30 AM First Cobalt Corp. (OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC) 10:00 AM GoldMining Inc. (OTCQX: GLDLF | TSX: GOLD) 10:30 AM Rubicon Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: RBYCF | TSX: RMX) 11:00 AM First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF) 11:30 AM Allegiant Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: AUXXF | TSX-V: AUAU) 12:00 PM KORE Mining Ltd. (OTCQB: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE) 12:30 PM Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: CLHRF | TSX-V: CLH) 1:00 PM Lion One Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO | ASX: LLO) 1:30 PM Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT) 2:00 PM Corvus Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: CORVF | TSX: KOR) 2:30 PM Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX-V: NVO) 3:00 PM Roxgold Inc. (OTCQX: ROGFF | TSX: ROXG) 3:30 PM New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCQX: NUPMF | TSX-V: NUAG) 4:00 PM Endeavour Mining Corp. (OTCQX: EDVMF | TSX: EDV) 4:30 PM Troilus Gold Corp. (OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)

May 7th Agenda:

Eastern Time

ET Presenting Company Tickers 9:00 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL) 9:30 AM Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL) 10:00 AM Rio2 Ltd. (OTCQX: RIOFF | TSX-V: RIO) 10:30 AM Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: IVPAF | TSX: IVN) 11:00 AM Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LMGDF | TSX-V: LUM) 11:30 AM Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK) 12:00 PM TriStar Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG) 12:30 PM Skeena Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: SKREF | TSX-V: SKE) 1:00 PM Bear Creek Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM) 1:30 PM Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX) 2:00 PM Aurania Resources, Ltd. (OTCQB: AUIAF | TSX-V: ARU 2:30 PM GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD) 3:00 PM IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF | TSX-V: ISO) 3:30 PM Royal Nickel Corp. (OTCQX: RNKLF | TSX: RNX) 4:00 PM Western Magnesium Corp. (OTCQB: MLYF | TSX-V: WMG) 4:30 PM Integra Resources Corp. (OTCQX: IRRZF | TSX.V: ITR)

