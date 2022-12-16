Virtual Events Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global virtual events market size is estimated to grow by USD 273.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.34% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for a 29% share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Events Market 2023-2027

Global virtual events market - Parent market analysis

Technavio has categorized the global virtual events market as a part of the global systems software market, which covers companies engaged in developing and producing applications and systems software. It also includes companies offering database management software. Technavio calculates the global systems software market size based on the combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of all types of systems software, including cloud-based software. It also includes the annual revenues generated by the companies through the execution and reselling of systems software.

Global virtual events market - Five forces

The global virtual events market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global virtual events market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global virtual events market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (webinar, conference, virtual expo fairs and festivals, and entertainment), deployment (UC and C, video conferencing, web conferencing), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The UC and C segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This technology has various advantages, such as improved employee productivity, enhanced communication, increased use of collaboration tools and software, improved optimization of business processes, faster decision-making capabilities, and increased availability of employees. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global virtual events market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global virtual events market.

North America will account for 29% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has a large number of global IT and retail organizations. These organizations often hold virtual events, such as global conferences and online product launches and exhibitions, which is driving the growth of the regional market. Hence, owing to the rise in the use of virtual event platforms for organizing global conferences, summits, and sports events, the market in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global virtual events market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in the number of corporate events is driving the global virtual events market growth.

Corporate events are conducted by organizations for employees, business partners, and clients. Companies also utilize events to launch and promote new products.

Moreover, virtual events ensure efficiency, save advertising costs, and enable a wider audience reach.

Thus, organizations use virtual events as an efficient and cost-effective way to save advertising costs and reach out to maximum viewers.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of virtual events in education is a key trend in the market.

The use of virtual classrooms is becoming popular, as these classrooms provide sessions to students anytime and anywhere.

Conferencing also improves interactions between students and faculty members on a real-time basis.

Such factors will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The emerging threat from open-source virtual events solutions is a major challenge to the global virtual events market growth.

Open-source solutions can be downloaded and run on all platforms. Due to their low cost, several small enterprises and individual users prefer open-source products.

This poses a major threat to propriety event management, as the basic features provided in propriety virtual events are available in most open-source virtual events. Individual users, which are planning to host small-scale events, prefer open-source virtual events for their cost-effectiveness. Thus, the presence of open-source virtual events solutions poses a threat to the market.

What are the key data covered in this virtual events market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual events market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the virtual events market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the virtual events market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual events market vendors

Virtual Events Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 273.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Adobe Inc., ALE International, Atlassian Corp. Plc, Avaya Holdings Corp., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Cvent Inc., EventX Ltd., Hubb, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Ungerboeck, Zoom Video Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Active Network LLC, and TOSHIBA CORP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global virtual events market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global virtual events market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 UC and C and video conferencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on UC and C and video conferencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on UC and C and video conferencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on UC and C and video conferencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on UC and C and video conferencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Web conferencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Web conferencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Web conferencing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Web conferencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Web conferencing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Webinar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Webinar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Webinar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Webinar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Webinar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Conference - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Conference - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Conference - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Conference - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Conference - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Virtual expo fairs and festivals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Virtual expo fairs and festivals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Virtual expo fairs and festivals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Virtual expo fairs and festivals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Virtual expo fairs and festivals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 8x8 Inc.

Exhibit 116: 8x8 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: 8x8 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: 8x8 Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Active Network LLC

Exhibit 119: Active Network LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Active Network LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Active Network LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 122: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 ALE International

Exhibit 127: ALE International - Overview



Exhibit 128: ALE International - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: ALE International - Key offerings

12.7 Atlassian Corp. Plc

Exhibit 130: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Key offerings

12.8 Avaya Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 133: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Aventri Inc.

Exhibit 137: Aventri Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Aventri Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Aventri Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Bizzabo

Exhibit 140: Bizzabo - Overview



Exhibit 141: Bizzabo - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Bizzabo - Key offerings

12.11 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Cvent Inc.

Exhibit 148: Cvent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Cvent Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Cvent Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Ungerboeck

Exhibit 165: Ungerboeck - Overview



Exhibit 166: Ungerboeck - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Ungerboeck - Key offerings

12.17 Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Exhibit 168: Zoom Video Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Zoom Video Communications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Zoom Video Communications Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

