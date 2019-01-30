Virtual Fitting Room Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Virtual Fitting Room Market: Overview and Segmentation

A quickly evolving competitive environment, seismic shift toward advanced shopping, and the continuously changing opinions of highly informed customers are leading to a new perception in the retail industry.Fashion retailers are adopting virtual fitting rooms to drastically enhance the online as well as in-store shopping experience and save shopping time of their customers.



This report by Transparency Market Research provides insights to how the ecosystem has evolved over the forecast period spanning a term of ten years, viz. from 2016-2026. Right from providing analysis of changing capital investment patterns by retailers on integrating advanced technologies in their stores or implementing new features in their e-commerce websites and apps, the report ensures that a holistic approach for market analysis is adhered to, enabling stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions. The demand estimates of the virtual fitting room market have been broadly analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of end-users, which includes e-commerce and physical store. Physical store is further bifurcated into Apparel, jewelry & watches, eyewear, and others (shoes, cosmetics).



Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.Hardware segment is further categorized into prefabricated and customized.



Of these, customized hardware segment has been further segregated into smart mirrors, screen/display, and others (sensors, etc.). Software segment is categorized into firmware/platform and mobile application. Services segment is categorized into consulting, integration, and maintenance.



The above detailed analysis of market size estimates has been provided for the following geographic segments North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Across each of these regions, top-line market estimates for the U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil has been included within the research scope.



To further support market analysis and help build deep understanding of growth dynamics, the report provides the following analyses – impact of consumer behavior on virtual fitting rooms, analysis of different technologies supporting the growth of the virtual fitting room market, and trend analysis of the retail industry. Macro-economic factors analysis, Porter's five Forces Analysis, technology roadmap, virtual fitting room value chain analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and competition matrix providing matrix of competitive positioning of key players as per select parameters are also analyzed in the report.



Global Virtual Fitting Room Market: Research Methodology

The market sizing methodology adopted involved a multi-pronged approach, ultimately resulting in data being triangulated from all models/approaches.Primary focus has been on analyzing information as retrieved through the primary approach which required interaction with industry experts.



These included professionals across companies involved at various stages of the ecosystem/supply chain.Data heads such as technology adoption and penetration trends,total number of fashion stores, capital expenditure trends, technology hurdles and outlookwere some of the key parameters modelled based on inputs received.



These were simultaneously also verified against information collected through different secondary sources.Major sources include company annual reports, analyst briefings, technology white papers, industry magazines/publications, expert blogs, and paid secondary databases.



Apart from data aggregated from these models, the process also involved analysis against available in- house repository and expert panel opinion.



Global Virtual Fitting Room Market: Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with virtual fitting room solution providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include Zugara, Inc., Visualook, Virtusize AB, True Fit Corporation, Total Immersion, Sizebay, Secret Sauce Partners Inc., REACTIVE REALITY GMBH, Metail, Imaginate Technologies, Inc., Fitnect Interactive, Fitle, Fit Analytics, ELSE Corp srl, Dressformer, Coitor IT Tech, and 3D-A-PORTER LTD.



The virtual fitting room market has been segmented as below:



Market Segmentation: Global Virtual Fitting Room Market



By Component

Hardware

Pre-fabricated

Customized

Screen/Mirror

Other Sensors

Software

Firmware/Platform

Mobile Application

Services

Consulting

Integration

Maintenance



By End-user

E-commerce

Physical Store

Apparel

Jewelry and Watches

Eyewear

Others (Shoes, Accessories)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the virtual fitting room market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest ofNorth America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest ofMEA

South America

Brazil

Rest ofSouth America



