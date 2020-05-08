Virtual Fundraising for Nonprofits Enabled by Michigan Technology Company to Raise Funds During Quarantine

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iConnectXTM, an innovative nonprofit technology created by Sqwirrel LLC, a subsidiary of V2Soft, a Michigan company, has been able to provide its subscribed nonprofits a way to raise funds during quarantine.

Through Virtual Fundraising, nonprofits can still raise funds for their cause. iConnectX enables nonprofits to build, promote and manage online auctions, sell tickets to virtual events and raise money through fundraisers.

Virtual Fundraising solutions including auctions, event ticketing and fundraisers

iConnectX has been supporting nonprofits since early 2018. Starting in Southeastern Michigan, the online and mobile app solution has been adding nonprofits to its platform at a rate of 15-20 per month.

"iConnectX was built to help nonprofits augment internal resources through technology to support their fundraising efforts. Our team provides white-glove service supporting nonprofits' success in raising funds," said Varchasvi Shankar, President and CEO of iConnectX. "Our solution is unique. Not only do we help our nonprofits by providing them with technology, we have built a community of giving-minded professionals on the same platform to promote and support all of the nonprofit activities."

iConnectX has one of the best online auction platforms in the market. The mobile application provides a leading interactive experience for auction participants. Setting up and managing the auction is completed through browser admin tools, while participants view and bid. Users are kept up to date by "in app" and email messaging, ensuring they have the information they need when outbid by competitors.

Nonprofits set up Virtual Events easily with tickets sold at multiple levels through the platform within a few minutes. Once published, it is automatically promoted in the iConnectX Marketplace to thousands of networking professionals.

Fundraisers are effortlessly set up to accept donations, plus iConnectX enables its nonprofits and registered professionals to set up fundraisers to include donations, auctions, events and sponsored time through its patent-pending iBridge technology. All fundraisers are promoted in the iConnectX Marketplace to help participation and enable sharing to common social pages.

"Subscribing to iConnectX helps nonprofits get their fundraising activities to market faster, plus they promote through the community of professionals already on board," said Ray Drzala, iConnectX Marketing Director. "Technology is a great way to solicit donations or raise funds through auctions, especially during these quarantine times."

"iConnectX is like other technology solutions for nonprofits, but on steroids." – A Local Michigan Nonprofit

Nonprofits can go to www.iconnectx.com, click "create an account" and enter their EIN; any licensed U.S. nonprofit can register. CharityNavigator is used to vet nonprofits. Secure payments are handled through Authorize.net.

iConnectX is a product of Sqwirrel, LLC, a subsidiary of V2Soft, Inc. V2Soft is a technology company providing solutions, product development and consulting. For more information go to www.v2soft.com or contact us at [email protected]. Both companies' headquarters are in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. V2Soft is a Certified Minority Business Enterprise (NMSSDC.org).

Media Contact:

Ray Drzala

Phone: 248-904-1717

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

iconnectx-virtual-fundraising.png

iConnectX Virtual Fundraising

Virtual Fundraising solutions including auctions, event ticketing and fundraisers

Related Links

Website

Virtual Fundraising Landing Page

SOURCE iConnectX

Related Links

http://www.iconnectx.com

