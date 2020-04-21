Virtual Game Night is Here! Let's Roam Launches A New Virtual Gaming Platform

DENVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Roam has unleashed the future of partying with their new Virtual Game Night! It's time to kick up the fun and invite all your friends to a night of trivia, karaoke, impersonations and more. Let's Roam's Virtual Game Night is created on a video conferencing platform, with party games built right into it. One "host" purchases the monthly subscription and the rest join in on the endless hilarity.

Trivia Questions - Pick from a variety of categories and put your team's knowledge to the test.

Pick from a variety of categories and put your team's knowledge to the test. Personalized Trivia - Answer personal questions and see who knows you best.

Answer personal questions and see who knows you best. Impersonations - Get rated by your fellow players on your acting skills.

Get rated by your fellow players on your acting skills. Sing-a-longs - Put your vocal cords to the test and see if you got what it takes to be the next singing sensation.

Put your vocal cords to the test and see if you got what it takes to be the next singing sensation. Charades - Play this virtual twist on the classic party game everyone loves.

"As an adventure and gaming company, providing people with meaningful ways to connect is a large part of our team's mission. We've created Virtual Game Night as a way to celebrate face to face interactions with the people you love and do so in an extremely easy way. Whether it's a 5'clock happy hour, celebrating a promotion or you just want to have a fun night with friends...the versatility of the game will exceed your expectations," says Charlie Harding, CEO of Let's Roam.

This fun-filled Virtual Game Night package is available now for $19.99 a month for up to 8 players. Options to increase game play to 16 people is also available.

For information visit: www.letsroam.com

About Let's Roam:

Let's Roam is a leader in outdoor scavenger hunts with over 400 hunts worldwide, indoor scavenger hunts and virtual game night experiences. With a variety of ready-to-play activities and custom events to choose from, Let's Roam is transforming the way you connect with co-workers, party guests and friends both in person and online. Let's Roam activities are perfect for small groups or family and friends, corporate team builders, bachelorette parties, birthdays and other special events.

Let's Roam focuses on connection through exploration, creating new ways for people to see the world, create memorable experiences, and discover new things.

